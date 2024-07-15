Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations 

For the second quarter of 2024, you once again have the opportunity to engage with us and ask your questions. Following the Live Webcast for private investors with Srini Gopalan, CEO Telekom Deutschland at the end of May, we now invite you to a session with Hannes Wittig, our Head of Investor Relations. He looks forward to giving you deeper insight into our quarterly results and answering your questions.

Take advantage of Deutsche Telekom's offering within the DAX to learn about your investment firsthand, just as professional investors do. At Deutsche Telekom, we take dialogue with our shareholders seriously and place great value on transparent, direct communication. #Aktienkultur

You can easily submit your questions on our online question platform, where you can also review and rate questions submitted by others. We make it as easy as possible for you: You do not need to log in or register to ask a question or participate in the Webcast.

We invite everyone who is interested to join the discussion and benefit from this new form of capital markets communication.

When: Tuesday, 08/13/2024, from 7:00 to 8:00 PM

Livestream on YouTube

Events for private investors