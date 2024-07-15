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Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

2 min read
BI_Webcast Q2-2024 PA

For the second quarter of 2024, you once again have the opportunity to engage with us and ask your questions. Following the Live Webcast for private investors with Srini Gopalan, CEO Telekom Deutschland at the end of May, we now invite you to a session with Hannes Wittig, our Head of Investor Relations. He looks forward to giving you deeper insight into our quarterly results and answering your questions. 

Take advantage of Deutsche Telekom's offering within the DAX to learn about your investment firsthand, just as professional investors do. At Deutsche Telekom, we take dialogue with our shareholders seriously and place great value on transparent, direct communication. #Aktienkultur

You can easily submit your questions on our online question platform, where you can also review and rate questions submitted by others. We make it as easy as possible for you: You do not need to log in or register to ask a question or participate in the Webcast. 
We invite everyone who is interested to join the discussion and benefit from this new form of capital markets communication.

When: Tuesday, 08/13/2024, from 7:00 to 8:00 PM
Livestream on YouTube

Events for private investors

Date

Location

Event

02/23/2024

Bonn

Publication of Q4 and full-year 2023 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter for private investors (PDF, 592 KB)

03/04/2024

Bonn

Live Webcast for private investors with Tim Höttges

04/10/2024

Bonn

Shareholders' Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG

04/11/2024

 

Ex-dividend (first trading day with the dividend deduction)

04/15/2024

 

Dividend payment

04/26–04/27/2024

Stuttgart 

Invest Investor Fair 

05/16/2024

Bonn

Publication of Q1 2024 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter to private investors

05/28/2024

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Germany CEO Srini Gopalan

08/08/2024

Bonn

Publication of Q2 2024 financial results
and distribution of the newsletter to private investors

08/13/2024

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations 

10/10–10/11/2024

Bonn

Deutsche Telekom Capital Markets Day

and newsletter sent to private investors

11/14/2024

Bonn

Publication of Q3 2024 financial results
and newsletter sent to private investors

11/25/2024

Online

Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations

02/26/2025

Bonn

Publication of Q4 2024 financial results
and newsletter sent to private investors

Private investors

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Private investors