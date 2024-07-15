For the second quarter of 2024, you once again have the opportunity to engage with us and ask your questions. Following the Live Webcast for private investors with Srini Gopalan, CEO Telekom Deutschland at the end of May, we now invite you to a session with Hannes Wittig, our Head of Investor Relations. He looks forward to giving you deeper insight into our quarterly results and answering your questions.
Take advantage of Deutsche Telekom's offering within the DAX to learn about your investment firsthand, just as professional investors do. At Deutsche Telekom, we take dialogue with our shareholders seriously and place great value on transparent, direct communication. #Aktienkultur
You can easily submit your questions on our online question platform, where you can also review and rate questions submitted by others. We make it as easy as possible for you: You do not need to log in or register to ask a question or participate in the Webcast.
We invite everyone who is interested to join the discussion and benefit from this new form of capital markets communication.
When: Tuesday, 08/13/2024, from 7:00 to 8:00 PM
Livestream on YouTube
Events for private investors
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Date
|
Location
|
Event
|
02/23/2024
|
Bonn
|
Publication of Q4 and full-year 2023 financial results
|
03/04/2024
|
Bonn
|
04/10/2024
|
Bonn
|
04/11/2024
|
Ex-dividend (first trading day with the dividend deduction)
|
04/15/2024
|
Dividend payment
|
04/26–04/27/2024
|
Stuttgart
|
Invest Investor Fair
|
05/16/2024
|
Bonn
|
Publication of Q1 2024 financial results
|
05/28/2024
|
Online
|
Live Webcast for private investors with Germany CEO Srini Gopalan
|
08/08/2024
|
Bonn
|
Publication of Q2 2024 financial results
|
08/13/2024
|
Online
|
Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations
|
10/10–10/11/2024
|
Bonn
|
Deutsche Telekom Capital Markets Day
and newsletter sent to private investors
|
11/14/2024
|
Bonn
|
Publication of Q3 2024 financial results
|
11/25/2024
|
Online
|
Live Webcast for private investors with Hannes Wittig, Head of Investor Relations
|
02/26/2025
|
Bonn
|
Publication of Q4 2024 financial results