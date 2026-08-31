People drive our success

As one of Europe's largest telecommunications providers, Deutsche Telekom employs 198,079 people worldwide (as of December 31, 2025). More than half of its employees work outside Germany.



Cultural diversity – shared guiding principles

Respecting different cultures and drawing on their national characteristics to support success are just as important to Telekom as developing a shared identity. The six Group guiding principles provide the foundation.

Inspire our customers

We keep moving forward

Act with respect and integrity

Together as a team

I am Telekom – you can count on me

Stay curious and grow

The Guiding Principles provide the foundation for how we work with our customers, shareholders, and the public. All Deutsche Telekom leaders and employees are committed to bringing these values to life.

Building on them is the Code of Conduct, a code of conduct that sets out the principles for the business and personal conduct of all employees. It defines the rules for our day-to-day work, both within and outside the company. In this way, it connects the Guiding Principles with the Group’s many policies and legal requirements.



Future-focused workforce structure

Telekom is already among the leading employers in many markets. We continue to strengthen our profile as a talent-focused company and actively build our appeal as an employer. Telekom also works closely with schools and universities and supports the MINT Initiative, which promotes better education in mathematics, computer science, natural sciences, and technology across Germany.

With experienced employees, emerging talent trained to high standards in-house, and top graduates and experts recruited externally, we are laying the foundation for a forward-looking workforce structure. Telekom aims to provide the right answers to demographic and technological change within the company and across society.



Talent Agenda

Deutsche Telekom has been one of Germany's largest providers of vocational training for many years. In 2025, we welcomed around 1,700 new apprentices and dual-study students in Germany, with a high proportion pursuing technical and IT roles. Overall, the program offers apprenticeships in eight different vocational occupations and eight dual-study programs.

Through a wide range of employee benefits and extensive continuing education and skills development opportunities for school students, university students, graduates, and professionals, Deutsche Telekom supports the professional and personal growth of its employees throughout their careers. A key focus is the targeted development of digital core skills, especially in artificial intelligence, data, cloud, IT security, and analytics. These skills are essential for developing innovative solutions, increasing customer value, and remaining competitive over the long term.

Deutsche Telekom is committed to promoting fair opportunities. The company had set the goal of achieving a 30 percent share of women in upper and middle management across all business segments by the end of 2025. This also takes into account the requirements of the Act on the Equal Participation of Women and Men in Leadership Positions (FüPoG). Selection follows the principle of choosing the best-qualified candidates.

