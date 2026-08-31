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Wheelchair Basketball: Skill on Four Wheels

2 min read

Since 2018, “Neue Sporterfahrung” has also offered wheelchair basketball sessions that introduce children and young people to the fast-paced, exciting pursuit of scoring baskets on wheels. This engaging sport teaches them how to interact respectfully with people with disabilities and strengthens team spirit.

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Wheelchair basketball is an exciting sport on wheels that promotes inclusion. Players without disabilities can use a wheelchair and try to score baskets in this fast-paced game. This Paralympic sport follows the rules of traditional basketball, with additional rules governing wheelchair use. Groups learn the fundamentals of wheelchair mobility and experience the game as a team.

What happens during a club or school visit?

Groups learn the fundamentals of wheelchair mobility and ball handling and experience the game as a team. This engaging session gives young people insight into living with a disability and an opportunity to strengthen their sense of teamwork. Wheelchair basketball is a particularly effective way to test and develop ball skills, coordination, and movement patterns. Experienced professional wheelchair basketball coaches lead the “Neue Sporterfahrung” sessions.

Wheelchair basketball team during a team meeting.
Coaches and players explain what is important in wheelchair basketball and how they navigate everyday life.

Requirements and implementation

  • Participants: Young people ages 12 and older.
  • Each club or school visit can include three 90-minute sessions in the gym.
  • The number of participants is limited to 15–20 per session.
  • The program runs from approximately 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the club or school premises.
  • Two instructors will be on-site for each club or school visit.
  • We will provide the required equipment.
  • The project is free of charge for your club or school.
  • Each “Neue Sporterfahrung” visit is a public event, and we will send an invitation to regional media outlets.

Interested?
Register now for “Rollstuhlbasketball” so your club or school can participate.

Register for wheelchair basketball

Simply complete and submit the registration form with information about your club or school. We’ll get in touch with you.

Register now