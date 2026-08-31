Wheelchair Basketball: Skill on Four Wheels

Wheelchair basketball is an exciting sport on wheels that promotes inclusion. Players without disabilities can use a wheelchair and try to score baskets in this fast-paced game. This Paralympic sport follows the rules of traditional basketball, with additional rules governing wheelchair use. Groups learn the fundamentals of wheelchair mobility and experience the game as a team.

What happens during a club or school visit?

Groups learn the fundamentals of wheelchair mobility and ball handling and experience the game as a team. This engaging session gives young people insight into living with a disability and an opportunity to strengthen their sense of teamwork. Wheelchair basketball is a particularly effective way to test and develop ball skills, coordination, and movement patterns. Experienced professional wheelchair basketball coaches lead the “Neue Sporterfahrung” sessions.