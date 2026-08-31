Many of our employees volunteer their time. Among other things, they support preschools and schools, organize activities to build media literacy, or get involved in environmental causes. Through our corporate volunteering programs, we support our employees' community engagement by enabling them to contribute their time or expertise to nonprofit projects or social causes beyond the company's regular activities.

Supporting employee engagement

Our corporate volunteering programs focus on the priorities of our CR strategy, including advancing digital inclusion, democratic values such as diversity and equal opportunity, climate neutrality, and the circular economy.

To advance these areas, many of our employees get involved and organize, for example, in Employee Resource Groups and Corporate Communities. We also offer our employees the opportunity to take part in Social Days, when they can support their communities and, together as a team, help nonprofit organizations. Our employees voluntarily support the organization of Special Olympics events and have the opportunity each year to volunteer at the "Ein Herz für Kinder" fundraising gala. If they also volunteer with a nonprofit organization based in Germany, they can apply for financial support for it once a year. Civil servants have the option to retire early if they engage in community service during the first three years of their retirement. Through their volunteer work for society, our employees serve as ambassadors for our values. Their efforts make an important contribution to strengthening social cohesion, broadening their own perspectives, and further developing their skills. This, in turn, has a positive impact on team cohesion within the company and employees’ connection to it.