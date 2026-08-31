The right help in times of crisis
Anyone who feels frightened, sad, or desperate can find compassionate listeners and skilled support at TelefonSeelsorge, around the clock. Deutsche Telekom has supported TelefonSeelsorge since 1997.
Anyone who feels frightened, sad, or desperate can find compassionate listeners and skilled support at TelefonSeelsorge, around the clock. Deutsche Telekom has supported TelefonSeelsorge since 1997.
Telekom supports TelefonSeelsorge, which operates nationwide, by funding the freecall numbers 0800/1110111 and 0800/1110222 and providing technical expertise to implement call routing and anonymization. Telekom employees also volunteer for the project.
At 105 local TelefonSeelsorge centers, extensively trained volunteers with a wide range of life and professional experience support people seeking advice. Through the toll-free freecall numbers, Deutsche Telekom directs callers to a staff member at the nearest counseling center.