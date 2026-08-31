The right help in times of crisis

Telekom supports TelefonSeelsorge, which operates nationwide, by funding the freecall numbers 0800/1110111 and 0800/1110222 and providing technical expertise to implement call routing and anonymization. Telekom employees also volunteer for the project.

At 105 local TelefonSeelsorge centers, extensively trained volunteers with a wide range of life and professional experience support people seeking advice. Through the toll-free freecall numbers, Deutsche Telekom directs callers to a staff member at the nearest counseling center.