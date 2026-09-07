Compliance and Sustainability

As a publicly traded company , we are committed to high social and environmental standards. We expect all our suppliers and partners to uphold these standards.

A strong partnership begins with accepting our Supplier Code of Conduct (SCoC), which applies to all procurement contracts. We have updated the Supplier Code of Conduct and therefore also meet the requirements of the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (LkSG). Specifically, we have placed greater emphasis on the following aspects:

Compliance with the SCoC throughout the supplier's entire supply chain

Embedding the UN Guiding Principles referenced in the LkSG

Ensuring a grievance mechanism

Defining preventive measures to avoid and detect violations

Defining the remedial measures required by the LkSG in the event of violations

In addition, we use a range of tools and methods to ensure that our sustainability requirements are met throughout the supply chain.