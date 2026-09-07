Compliance and Sustainability
As a publicly traded company, we are committed to high social and environmental standards. We expect all our suppliers and partners to uphold these standards.
As a publicly traded company, we are committed to high social and environmental standards. We expect all our suppliers and partners to uphold these standards.
As a publicly traded company , we are committed to high social and environmental standards. We expect all our suppliers and partners to uphold these standards.
A strong partnership begins with accepting our Supplier Code of Conduct (SCoC), which applies to all procurement contracts. We have updated the Supplier Code of Conduct and therefore also meet the requirements of the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (LkSG). Specifically, we have placed greater emphasis on the following aspects:
In addition, we use a range of tools and methods to ensure that our sustainability requirements are met throughout the supply chain.