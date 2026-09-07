"Switch language"

Compliance and Sustainability

1 min read

As a publicly traded company, we are committed to high social and environmental standards. We expect all our suppliers and partners to uphold these standards.

BI_Diskussionsrunde_von_oben

As a publicly traded company , we are committed to high social and environmental standards. We expect all our suppliers and partners to uphold these standards.

A strong partnership begins with accepting our Supplier Code of Conduct (SCoC), which applies to all procurement contracts. We have updated the Supplier Code of Conduct and therefore also meet the requirements of the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (LkSG). Specifically, we have placed greater emphasis on the following aspects:

  • Compliance with the SCoC throughout the supplier's entire supply chain
  • Embedding the UN Guiding Principles referenced in the LkSG  
  • Ensuring a grievance mechanism
  • Defining preventive measures to avoid and detect violations
  • Defining the remedial measures required by the LkSG in the event of violations 

In addition, we use a range of tools and methods to ensure that our sustainability requirements are met throughout the supply chain.

Additional links

Learn more about this topic

Telekom Procurement

Deutsche Telekom AG Procurement contributes to efficiency, quality, and innovation by carefully selecting suppliers and negotiating competitive terms. Here you can find all the information you need as a supplier.

Learn more