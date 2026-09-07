Procurement Conditions

Deutsche Telekom bases its procurement transactions on its General Purchasing Terms and Conditions (AEB) (PDF, 203 KB). These may be tailored to a specific company or product. The responsible buyer will inform the supplier about the terms and conditions that apply to the specific case.

You can find the purchasing terms and conditions here for T-Systems International.

You can find the General Data Protection Notices for Procurement (PDF, 515 KB) at Deutsche Telekom AG here.