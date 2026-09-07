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Procurement Conditions

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Deutsche Telekom bases its procurement transactions on its General Purchasing Terms and Conditions (AEB) (PDF, 203 KB). These may be tailored to a specific company or product. The responsible buyer will inform the supplier about the terms and conditions that apply to the specific case.

You can find the purchasing terms and conditions here for T-Systems International.

You can find the General Data Protection Notices for Procurement (PDF, 515 KB) at Deutsche Telekom AG here.

Purchasing Terms and Conditions for Specific Procurement Topics

For specific procurement topics, the Purchasing Terms and Conditions (EB) for the procurement matters governed therein take precedence (over AEB/IAEB) and apply either exclusively or in addition. The responsible buyer will inform the supplier about the terms and conditions that apply to the specific case.

Purchasing Terms and Conditions for Download

Telekom Procurement

Deutsche Telekom AG Procurement contributes to efficiency, quality, and innovation by carefully selecting suppliers and negotiating competitive terms. Here you can find all the information you need as a supplier.

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