Procurement Conditions

Additional Agreement purchase of hotel and conference services, long-term accommodation (ZV Hotel/Conference)
ZV Hotel/Conference, valid from May 1, 2026 (PDF, 174 KB)
ZV Hotel/Conference, valid until April 30, 2026 (PDF, 113 KB)
Deutsche Telekom bases its procurement transactions on its General Purchasing Terms and Conditions (AEB) (PDF, 203 KB). These may be tailored to a specific company or product. The responsible buyer will inform the supplier about the terms and conditions that apply to the specific case.
You can find the purchasing terms and conditions here for T-Systems International.
You can find the General Data Protection Notices for Procurement (PDF, 515 KB) at Deutsche Telekom AG here.
For specific procurement topics, the Purchasing Terms and Conditions (EB) for the procurement matters governed therein take precedence (over AEB/IAEB) and apply either exclusively or in addition. The responsible buyer will inform the supplier about the terms and conditions that apply to the specific case.
Additional Agreement purchase of hotel and conference services, long-term accommodation (ZV Hotel/Conference)
ZV Hotel/Conference, valid from May 1, 2026 (PDF, 174 KB)
ZV Hotel/Conference, valid until April 30, 2026 (PDF, 113 KB)
Purchasing Terms for ICT Services (PDF, 281 KB)
Purchasing Terms for ICT Projects (PDF, 406 KB)
Purchasing Terms for Hardware (PDF, 282 KB)
Purchasing Terms for Standard Software (PDF, 297 KB)
Purchasing Terms for Software Maintenance (PDF, 212 KB)
Purchasing Terms for Cloud-Based Software (PDF, 173 KB)
Purchasing conditions relating to processing of personal data on behalf of controller (PDF, 112 KB)
Technical and Organizational Privacy Measures (TOM1) (PDF, 227 KB)
Technical and Organizational Privacy Measures (TOM2) (PDF, 210 KB)
Technical and Organizational Privacy Measures (TOM3) (PDF, 173 KB)
Terms of Use for Electronic Communication Procedures of Deutsche Telekom AG
eCommerce Terms of Use (PDF, 64 KB)
Terms of Use for Our Main Supplier Portal/Sourcing Platform One.Source 2.0
One.Source 2.0 Terms of Use (PDF, 46 KB)