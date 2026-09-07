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Become a supplier

1 min read

Would you like to become a Deutsche Telekom supplier?

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First, register in our Supplier Portal and commit to meeting our sustainability, compliance, and anti-corruption requirements. You can find these in the Supplier Code and they apply to all new Deutsche Telekom AG suppliers.

Once you have successfully registered in our portal, we will add you to our supplier database. We will contact any potential suppliers whose products or services interest us.

Telekom Procurement

Deutsche Telekom AG Procurement contributes to efficiency, quality, and innovation by carefully selecting suppliers and negotiating competitive terms. Here you can find all the information you need as a supplier.

Learn more