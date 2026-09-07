Become a supplier
Would you like to become a Deutsche Telekom supplier?
Would you like to become a Deutsche Telekom supplier?
First, register in our Supplier Portal and commit to meeting our sustainability, compliance, and anti-corruption requirements. You can find these in the Supplier Code and they apply to all new Deutsche Telekom AG suppliers.
Once you have successfully registered in our portal, we will add you to our supplier database. We will contact any potential suppliers whose products or services interest us.