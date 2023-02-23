Counter-motions and election proposals in accordance with §§ Sections 126 and 127 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) for the Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Telekom AG on April 5, 2023, in Bonn

On February 23, 2023, the invitation to the Annual General Meeting, including the agenda and management proposals for resolutions, was published in the Federal Gazette. In accordance with §§ Sections 126 and 127 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), we are publishing below any counter-motions and election proposals to the items on the agenda of the 2023 Annual General Meeting, including the name of the shareholder submitting the motion or proposal and, where applicable, the reasoning. In addition, proposals from shareholders for the election of Supervisory Board members also include the information required by § Section 127 sentence 4 AktG.

The counter-motions and nominations, along with their supporting statements, each reflect the views as communicated to us by their respective authors. Factual claims have also been published on the internet exactly as submitted and without any verification by us, provided they are eligible for publication.

You can support counter-motions that are solely directed at rejecting the management's proposal by voting 'No' to the management's resolution proposal in the password-protected online dialog and on the absentee voting forms or proxy and instruction forms provided by the company for the relevant agenda items, or by instructing your proxy—especially the voting representatives appointed by the company—to vote 'No'.

Counter-motions that not only oppose the management’s proposal but also propose alternative resolutions, as well as nominations, are marked with letters below. You will find these letters in the password-protected Internet dialog and on the proxy and absentee voting forms provided by the company. To cast your absentee vote or give instructions to the company-appointed proxies in the event that these letter-marked counter-motions or nominations are put to a vote at the General Meeting, please check or click the box next to the letter corresponding to your choice for the respective counter-motion or nomination.

If you wish to grant not only proxy authority but also instructions regarding letter-marked counter-motions or election proposals to an intermediary, a shareholders' association, a proxy advisor as defined in § Section 134a (1) No. 3, (2) No. 3 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), or a person deemed equivalent under § Section 135 (8) AktG, please first ensure not only whether and under what conditions they are willing to represent you, but also, if applicable, to what extent they are prepared to exercise your voting rights in connection with the relevant counter-motions or election proposals.

The right of the chairperson of the meeting to have votes on the management's proposals conducted first remains unaffected. If the management's proposals are adopted by the required majority, the counter-motions or alternative election proposals are thereby resolved.

If you have any questions regarding the general meeting, please contact us by

email at hv-service@telekom.de or by phone via the HV hotline at 0228 181-55770, Monday to Friday (except on public holidays) between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Last updated: 03/21/2022

Shareholder Stefan Lenz has submitted the following counter-motion to agenda item 3:

Counter-motion regarding agenda item 3

Shareholder number […]

Dear Sir or Madam,

I move that the Management Board not be granted discharge. Deutsche Telekom is significantly behind in rolling out fiber at my office location in Wilhelmsfeld. Because of a market failure among telecommunications providers, the municipality of Wilhelmsfeld, together with the Fibernet Rhein-Neckar GmbH association, was able to plan a comprehensive fiber rollout for all households in Wilhelmsfeld. This expansion would have received substantial funding from federal and state governments. In principle, these were ideal conditions for the fiber rollout long promised by the federal government.

Unfortunately, after the decision by the municipality of Wilhelmsfeld to provide service to the area, Deutsche Telekom changed its strategy. With the introduction of so-called Supervectoring in part of the area, the federal subsidy was withdrawn. As a result, fiber optic expansion for businesses and residents in this area has been postponed indefinitely. Supervectoring unfortunately does not improve upload speeds. This means the old copper cables remain in use in this area. In my view, Deutsche Telekom's actions here are a prime example of what should not happen.

Best regards

Stefan Lenz"

Shareholder Roland Olényi has submitted the following counter-motions to agenda items 6 and 8:

"Agenda Item 6: Elections to the Supervisory Board

Agenda Item 8: Approval of the Remuneration Report

Regarding Agenda Item 6: For cost reasons, it is urgently necessary to reduce the number of Supervisory Board members

. Therefore, I propose that the three candidates up for election

NOT BE RE-ELECTED!

Regarding Agenda Item 8: For reasons of efficiency and cost, the remuneration system for the Supervisory Board and the Management Board must be redefined.

If necessary, at least two Management Board divisions should be merged with others so that these salaries/

costs are eliminated as a result. THEREFORE, THE REMUNERATION REPORT SHOULD BE REJECTED!

Best regards,

Roland Olényi"

Shareholder Hans Oswald has submitted the following nomination for agenda item 6 (Proposal A):

Proposal A Nomination (PDF, 205 KB)

Shareholder Hans Oswald has submitted the following nomination for agenda item 6 (Proposal B):

Proposal B Nomination (PDF, 174 KB)