Stellungnahme zu den Gegenanträgen 2008

Deutsche Telekom
Leiter Investor Relations Deutsche Telekom (Senior Vice President)
Senior IR Manager
Vice President Investor Relations
Vice President Debt Capital Markets
Debt Capital Markets
IR Manager Privatanleger und Hauptversammlung
Senior Expert IR Fokus ESG
Adresse Five Newport, 12920 SE 38th St, Bellevue, WA, New York, NY 10016 http://investor.t-mobile.com/
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Adresse 1541 Budapest https://www.telekom.hu/about_us/investor_relations
Adresse Radnička cesta 21, 10000 Zagreb https://www.t.ht.hr/eng/investors/
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