Vier europäische Netzbetreiber wollen sich gemeinsam um Spektrum für mobile Satellitendienste (MSS) in Europa bewerben.

Die Initiative unterstützt das Ziel der Europäischen Kommission, Europas Souveränität, Sicherheit und Resilienz bei kritischer Infrastruktur im Bereich der Konnektivität zu stärken. Sie soll eine eigenständige Position Europas im Bereich Weltrauminfrastruktur sicherstellen. Darüber hinaus soll sie allen Mobilfunknetzbetreibern in Europa einen offenen und diskriminierungsfreien Zugang ermöglichen, damit diese ihren Kundinnen und Kunden Direct-to-Device-Dienste (D2D) anbieten können. Die Dienste sollen über ein Modell bereitgestellt werden, das den Wettbewerb fördert, die Marktfragmentierung verringert und die Auswahl für Verbraucherinnen und Verbraucher in ganz Europa stärkt.



Die vier Netzbetreiber bringen ihre großen Kundenreichweiten, ihre Netzkapazitäten und ihre technische Expertise in das Projekt ein. Dies kann die Markteinführung beschleunigen, eine effiziente Frequenznutzung ermöglichen und die nahtlose Integration von Satellitenverbindungen in bestehende Mobilfunknetze erleichtern.



Die gemeinsame Initiative von Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica und Vodafone verfolgt ein klares Ziel: Sie will eine flächendeckende Versorgung auch in unterversorgten Gebieten erreichen, die Resilienz mobiler Netze stärken, kritische Kommunikation schützen und die Entwicklung einer europäischen Satellitenkonstellation unterstützen.



Im Rahmen dieses Vorhabens planen die vier Netzbetreiber, zentrale Infrastrukturen am Boden sowie wichtige Koordinierungs- und Steuerungsfunktionen in Europa aufzubauen. Sie wollen sich aber nicht direkt an einer Satellitenkonstellation beteiligen. Diese soll von einem noch auszuwählenden Satellitenpartner bereitgestellt werden.



Die Partnerschaft zwischen den Mobilfunknetzbetreibern und dem Satellitenbetreiber würde europäische Kontrolle und Marktzugang mit bewährter Satellitentechnologie und viel Erfahrung beim Aufbau solcher Systeme verbinden.



Die Absichtserklärung zur Prüfung eines gemeinsamen Gebots für MSS-Frequenzen ersetzt keine bestehenden Satellitenpartnerschaften.

About Deutsche Telekom AG

With more than 273 million Mobile customers, more than 24 million Fixed-network lines, and more than 22 million broadband customers, Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies. We offer our retail customers products and services in fixed-line/broadband, mobile communications, internet, and internet-based television, as well as information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for wholesale and business customers. We operate internationally and have a presence in more than 50 countries. In the 2025 financial year, we generated revenue of 119.1 billion euros with approximately 200 thousand employees worldwide (as of December 31, 2025). Our share of Group revenue generated outside Germany is 78.0 percent. In our mobile communications business, we offer retail and business customers mobile voice and data services. We also sell mobile communications devices and other hardware. We also market mobile communications services to resellers and companies that purchase network services and market them to third parties (Mobile Virtual Network Operator). Our ambition is to become the leading digital telecommunications company. To achieve this, we are advancing the responsible digital transformation of our company and leveraging the potential of our data and AI. We do this both for internal processes, to further improve quality and efficiency, and to create tangible offerings for our customers. As a global company with a strong presence in Europe and the United States, we are well positioned to do so. The operation and sale of converged networks remain our core business. As an integral part of our Group strategy, sustainability is systematically and organizationally embedded in our business model and corporate culture.

Source for all figures: Annual Report 2025

Further information for the media at:

www.telekom.com/newsroom

www.telekom.com/photos

www.instagram.com/deutschetelekom

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators. The Group aims to be the trusted partner for everyday digital life by providing individuals, businesses and communities with reliable connectivity and innovative services. As of the end of 2025, Orange connects 340 million customers (including MasOrange) across 26 countries and generated 40.4 billion euros in revenues. As a trusted player, Orange leverages the excellence of its very high-speed broadband networks to deploy digital infrastructure in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Group is a European leader in fiber, with 100 million connectable households, and convergent offers. In France, Orange connects 34 million customers and was ranked No. 1 by the regulator Arcep for the quality of its mobile network for the 15th consecutive year. In Africa and the Middle East, the Group’s growth engine, Orange serves nearly 180 million customers and promotes digital and financial inclusion through its connected solutions. Under the Orange Business brand, the Group supports companies in transforming their networks as well as in AI, trusted cloud and cybersecurity. Orange is also a major player in the wholesale market, where it has a leading global telecom infrastructure and significant capabilities for deploying and operating submarine cables. A committed innovator, Orange relies on 700 researchers and holds a portfolio of 11,000 patents. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA). More information: www.orange.com.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names mentioned in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the world’s leading telecommunications service providers. The Company is committed to tackling the undeniable challenge of providing citizens, businesses and public administrations with the best way to access digital technologies, helping to drive economic and social development in the countries where it operates. Telefónica offers fixed and mobile connectivity, as well as a wide range of digital services for both residential and business customers. With more than 299,8 million customers, Telefónica is focused on four key markets: Spain, Brazil, Germany, and the UK.



About Vodafone Group everyone.connected

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.

We serve around 370 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 17 countries with investments in a further three and partners in over 40 more. We have capacity on more than 70 subsea cable systems – the backbone of the internet – and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage. Vodafone runs one of the world’s largest IoT platforms, with over 240 million IoT connections globally, and we provide financial services to around 103 million customers across eight African countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. From the seabed to the stars, Vodafone’s mission is to connect everyone. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

Press contacts:

Deutsche Telekom: Marion Kessing, marion.kessing@telekom.de

Orange: Eric Fohlen-Weill, eric.fohlen-weill@orange.com

Telefónica: Alejandro Kowalski, alejandro.kowalski@telefonica.com

Vodafone Group: Ben Padovan, ben.padovan@vodafone.com