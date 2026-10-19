Four European operators sign Letter of Intent to explore a joint bid for Mobile Satellite Services spectrum and advance Direct-to-Device services.

The initiative supports the European Commission’s ambition to strengthen Europe’s sovereignty, security and resilience in critical connectivity infrastructure. It will ensure responsible European governance of key space infrastructure. In addition, it will provide all Mobile Network Operators with open and non-discriminatory access to offer Direct-to-Device (D2D) services to their customers. These services would be offered through a model designed to foster competition, reduce market fragmentation and expand consumer choice across Europe.

By combining the operators’ extensive customer reach, network capabilities and operational expertise, the initiative could accelerate market deployment, enable efficient use of spectrum and facilitate the seamless integration of satellite connectivity into existing mobile networks.

The joint initiative by Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone has a clear ambition: to meet customer demand for universal coverage in underserved areas, strengthen the resilience of public networks, protect critical communications, and support the development of a European constellation.

As part of the project, the four operators plan to establish key ground network infrastructure as well as critical coordination and monitoring functions in Europe, without investing directly in a satellite constellation. This will be provided by a satellite partner still to be selected.

The partnership between the MNO-led initiative and the satellite operator would combine European governance and market access with proven satellite technology and deployment expertise.

This Letter of Intent to explore a potential joint bid for MSS spectrum does not replace existing satellite partnerships.

About Deutsche Telekom AG

With more than 273 million Mobile customers, more than 24 million Fixed-network lines, and more than 22 million broadband customers, Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies. We offer our retail customers products and services in fixed-line/broadband, mobile communications, internet, and internet-based television, as well as information and communications technology (ICT) solutions for wholesale and business customers. We operate internationally and have a presence in more than 50 countries. In the 2025 financial year, we generated revenue of 119.1 billion euros with approximately 200 thousand employees worldwide (as of December 31, 2025). Our share of Group revenue generated outside Germany is 78.0 percent. In our mobile communications business, we offer retail and business customers mobile voice and data services. We also sell mobile communications devices and other hardware. We also market mobile communications services to resellers and companies that purchase network services and market them to third parties (Mobile Virtual Network Operator). Our ambition is to become the leading digital telecommunications company. To achieve this, we are advancing the responsible digital transformation of our company and leveraging the potential of our data and AI. We do this both for internal processes, to further improve quality and efficiency, and to create tangible offerings for our customers. As a global company with a strong presence in Europe and the United States, we are well positioned to do so. The operation and sale of converged networks remain our core business. As an integral part of our Group strategy, sustainability is systematically and organizationally embedded in our business model and corporate culture.

Source for all figures: Annual Report 2025

Further information for the media at:

www.telekom.com/newsroom

www.telekom.com/photos

www.instagram.com/deutschetelekom

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators. The Group aims to be the trusted partner for everyday digital life by providing individuals, businesses and communities with reliable connectivity and innovative services. As of the end of 2025, Orange connects 340 million customers (including MasOrange) across 26 countries and generated 40.4 billion euros in revenues. As a trusted player, Orange leverages the excellence of its very high-speed broadband networks to deploy digital infrastructure in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. The Group is a European leader in fiber, with 100 million connectable households, and convergent offers. In France, Orange connects 34 million customers and was ranked No. 1 by the regulator Arcep for the quality of its mobile network for the 15th consecutive year. In Africa and the Middle East, the Group’s growth engine, Orange serves nearly 180 million customers and promotes digital and financial inclusion through its connected solutions. Under the Orange Business brand, the Group supports companies in transforming their networks as well as in AI, trusted cloud and cybersecurity. Orange is also a major player in the wholesale market, where it has a leading global telecom infrastructure and significant capabilities for deploying and operating submarine cables. A committed innovator, Orange relies on 700 researchers and holds a portfolio of 11,000 patents. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA). More information: www.orange.com.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names mentioned in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

About Telefónica

Telefónica is one of the world’s leading telecommunications service providers. The Company is committed to tackling the undeniable challenge of providing citizens, businesses and public administrations with the best way to access digital technologies, helping to drive economic and social development in the countries where it operates. Telefónica offers fixed and mobile connectivity, as well as a wide range of digital services for both residential and business customers. With more than 299,8 million customers, Telefónica is focused on four key markets: Spain, Brazil, Germany, and the UK.



About Vodafone Group everyone.connected

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.

We serve around 370 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 17 countries with investments in a further three and partners in over 40 more. We have capacity on more than 70 subsea cable systems – the backbone of the internet – and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage. Vodafone runs one of the world’s largest IoT platforms, with over 240 million IoT connections globally, and we provide financial services to around 103 million customers across eight African countries – managing more transactions than any other provider. From the seabed to the stars, Vodafone’s mission is to connect everyone. For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com follow us on X at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

Press contacts:

Deutsche Telekom: Marion Kessing, marion.kessing@telekom.de

Orange: Eric Fohlen-Weill, eric.fohlen-weill@orange.com

Telefónica: Alejandro Kowalski, alejandro.kowalski@telefonica.com

Vodafone Group: Ben Padovan, ben.padovan@vodafone.com