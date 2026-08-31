Remuneration Reports

The Board of Management and Supervisory Board prepare the reporting in this Remuneration Report in accordance with § Section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act, and it presents the Remuneration of current and former members of the Board of Management and Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG. The Remuneration Report most recently approved by the shareholders' meeting was subject to a formal review by the auditor Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Munich. The auditor's report on the outcome of this review is reproduced in full following the Remuneration Report.

Furthermore, the recommendations of the German Corporate Governance Code (DCGK) have been complied with, except for recommendation C.5 (maximum number of Supervisory Board mandates), which is not directly related to Board of Management or Supervisory Board Remuneration.