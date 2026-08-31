We are happy to share our knowledge within the legal framework and welcome advice.
For reporting misuse of Deutsche Telekom services or for assistance with stolen passwords or devices infected with malware.
Contact us to exchange security-related information or to report vulnerabilities and threats.
For questions about the protection of personal data in connection with Deutsche Telekom AG services and applications.
For notifications of vulnerabilities and gaps in accordance with the Responsible Disclosure Principle
Corporate Communications: Cyber Security, Resilience, Data Protection, Law
Corporate Communications: Cyber Security, Resilience, Digital Identities, BOS, Health, Drone detection