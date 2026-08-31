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Direct connection to us

We are happy to share our knowledge within the legal framework and welcome advice.

Abuse Team @ Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH

For reporting misuse of Deutsche Telekom services or for assistance with stolen passwords or devices infected with malware.

abuse@telekom.de 0800 55 44 300 vCard
Image: Abuse Team @ Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH

Cyber Emergency Response Team @ Telekom Security GmbH

Contact us to exchange security-related information or to report vulnerabilities and threats.

cert@telekom.de vCard
Image: Cyber Emergency Response Team @ Telekom Security GmbH

Group Data Protection @ Deutsche Telekom AG

For questions about the protection of personal data in connection with Deutsche Telekom AG services and applications.

datenschutz@telekom.de vCard
Image: Group Data Protection @ Deutsche Telekom AG

BugBounty Program

For notifications of vulnerabilities and gaps in accordance with the Responsible Disclosure Principle

bugbounty@telekom.de vCard
Image: BugBounty Program

Media contact

Christian Fischer

Corporate Communications: Cyber Security, Resilience, Data Protection, Law

christian.fischer03@telekom.de +49 151 12185073 vCard Christian Fischer on LinkedIn
Image:Christian Fischer

Rainer Knirsch

Corporate Communications: Cyber Security, Resilience, Digital Identities, BOS, Health, Drone detection

rainer.knirsch@telekom.de +49 175 4328472 vCard Rainer Knirsch on LinkedIn
Image:Rainer Knirsch
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