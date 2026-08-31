For example, the CERT takes on the important task of protecting the company and its customers from threats on the internet. The CERT serves as the central point of contact for reporting such incidents and establishes mechanisms for the early detection of attacks on systems accessible internally and externally.



The responsibilities of the Deutsche Telekom CERT include:

Security Incident Management: Coordinating and managing critical security incidents.

Strategic Threat Radar: Identifying and assessing threats in connection with the Group's current and future core technologies.

Advisory Management: Assessing and distributing security alerts and recommended actions within the Group, as well as monitoring the implementation of critical security updates.

Security Audits: Reviewing and assessing security architectures, security processes, and system landscapes in business units exposed to an elevated risk from the internet.

Vulnerability Scanning: Regularly conducting security scans of internet-accessible portals and systems.

In addition, Deutsche Telekom CERT serves as an international point of contact for internet security and cybercrime matters. It cooperates on various projects and initiatives with the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), the European Union Agency for Network and Information Security (ENISA), the European Commission (EC), the German Federal Criminal Police Office, and the industry associations GSM Association (GSMA), ETNO, and the Forum for Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST). Deutsche Telekom CERT currently focuses especially on the Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) threat. On this topic, Deutsche Telekom CERT has launched a project together with the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI). The project will identify which security technologies and processes are suitable for providing comprehensive protection against such threats. The results will be made available to the public.



You can report security incidents by email at cert@telekom.de or by phone at 0800 DTAG CERT.