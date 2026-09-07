Deutsche Telekom and the other network operators have committed to involving municipalities in network expansion. Since 2001, we have relied on active dialogue with policymakers and public administration to achieve this. The independent, representative annual reports of the German Institute of Urban Affairs (Berlin) show that this participation process works well. Telekom has appointed a central contact person to help resolve potential conflicts. In the event of a dispute, municipal representatives can report the specific case to the central contact person. In specific conflicts between the interests of municipalities and our regional office, this person seeks to mediate and proposes possible solutions. Please use the form to send a message to the central contact person.