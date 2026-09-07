Questions and answers about data protection

At its meeting on October 16, 2015, the German Bundestag approved the reintroduction of data retention. The legislative process for the „Gesetz zur Einführung einer Speicherpflicht und einer Höchstspeicherfrist für Verkehrsdaten“ was completed when it was promulgated in the Bundesgesetzblatt on December 17, 2015. Taking the transitional periods into account, we do not expect final implementation of the reintroduction of data retention until sometime in 2017. By then, the necessary technical requirements will also be in place to enable data storage under the new legal framework.

Nothing changes now or until the end of the transition period: We store only the data we need for our business operations (e.g., for invoices) and minimize the data we store wherever possible and permitted.

Our promise: Now and in the future, we comply with legal requirements and recommendations from the Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (BfDI) regarding retention periods.

Transparency matters to us: That is why we have published our retention periods and much more information about data protection online at www.telekom.com/datenschutz.