The Internet of Things (IoT): Definition and Use Cases

These devices and machines use sensors to record information about their immediate surroundings, which they then analyze, link, and make available in a network. The devices complete specific tasks on the basis of this data. The findings obtained in this way can be used to optimize processes, to save time and money, to maximize profits, and to implement new ideas and business models.

Smart Home

At the appointed time every morning, the shutters open, the heating comes on automatically in the bathroom, and the coffee machine starts brewing. As you head off to work, the garage door opens, the front door locks itself, and the alarm is set. On your way to work, the connected car obtains details of a traffic jam and automatically suggests an alternative route. At your workplace, the production line communicates directly with the order system and logistics to ensure goods are manufactured as required. At your office workstation, you get a message on your smartphone from the digital mailbox telling you that a parcel has arrived. At the same time, the SmartHome app registers a message from the shutter control system saying that the blackout function has been activated on the south side of the building to shut out the glare of the sun. All these smart, connected devices, sensors, and machines form part of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Smart City

The United Nations predicts that two-thirds of people will be living in towns and cities by 2050. And by 2030, there are likely to be 43 megacities with more than 10 million inhabitants. Smart city is the generic term used for ideas and concepts that are intended to improve people’s quality of life using connected technologies. Smart infrastructures offer us added value, make our day-to-day lives easier in many different ways, and ultimately give us a better quality of life. In simple terms, a smart city is rather like an Internet of Things with smart services and solutions. Smart cities improve the relationship between the public, the authorities, and business. They also play a key role in conserving resources.

Smart health

With the Telehealth 360 platform, Telekom Healthcare Solutions has reached another milestone in the digitalization of healthcare. This system provides the technical basis and operating platform for telemedicine applications, facilitating access to telemedicine and providing a 360-degree view of digital healthcare. The advantages for practices, hospitals, and healthcare institutions include using state-of-the-art telecommunications technology for doctors to share data.

Transport and logistics

The transport and logistics sector benefits from digitalization and gives it impetus. The Internet of Things supports this sector with optimum solutions for airports, freight ports, passenger transport, rail and road freight, and booming parcel services. Connected processes help optimize storage facilities and devise new transport routes and options, for example. Moreover, shipments, and deliveries can be monitored remotely and downtime avoided through predictive maintenance.

Data protection and data security

The volume of data being collected worldwide is absolutely exploding. The annual rate of 16.1 zettabytes being generated as recently as 2016 is set to increase tenfold to 163 zettabytes by 2025. Internet of Things devices are partly responsible for this increase. The huge volumes of data they collect are creating new challenges when it comes to data protection, data security, and privacy. The Internet of Things is based on data. Only by evaluating and analyzing this information is it possible to make everyday life smart.

It’s all around you

The Internet of Things will continue to grow. In the future, connected cars will find the fastest and safest routes. Connected street lights will record data relating to traffic, safety, lighting, and air quality. And connected air taxis will transport people from one location to another in towns and cities. The rollout of the new 5G high-speed mobile network is driving this development by supporting faster and more stable data transmission. The more devices communicate with one another, the larger the associated volume of data. The 5G mobile standard can handle this flood of data and process it in the cloud.

The basics

What the IoT includes

Everyday items in connected homes, GPS trackers for pets or valuables, connected vehicles and medical devices, smart city concepts, and connected machines and systems at companies ready for the factory of the future are all examples of the Internet of Things.



What the IoT can do

The Internet of Things boosts productivity and makes our lives in general more efficient and comfortable. It provides users and companies with new information, while also saving them time and money.



What the IoT protects

If equipment and machinery are connected to the internet, they are also susceptible to online attacks. Data security and data protection are therefore fundamentally important and throw up new challenges for the Internet of Things.



What the future holds for the IoT

Ever more devices and machines will be connected in the future. The Internet of Things will gather momentum with the help of the next mobile generation – 5G – and the further development of artificial intelligence.

What we can do for you

Business Smart Connect

Preconfigured cards and access to our Business Smart Connect service portal will make it quick and easy for you to get started with the Internet of Things (IoT) or obtain the best network for your IoT projects.



Cloud of Things

With the Cloud of Things, you can manage and control your connected devices centrally. The cloud-based IoT platform collects, evaluates, and visualizes the sensor data of various machines. Our starter kit makes for a quick and easy introduction.



IoT for business customers