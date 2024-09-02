Water management – between sinking groundwater levels and flooding

Droughts have serious consequences for agriculture. In recent years, prolonged dry spells have led to significant crop failures and economic losses. The irrigation systems of many agricultural operations are reaching their limits, which jeopardizes the security of supply. Therefore, innovative solutions and investments in efficient irrigation technologies, as well as the promotion of resilient crops, are essential. This is the only way to stabilize agriculture in the long term and secure the food supply.

At the same time, heavy rainfall presents the public sector with the task of protecting the population from flooding. More intense and unpredictable rainfall is leading to an increasing number of floods that threaten property and infrastructure. To ensure the safety of citizens, comprehensive measures such as the expansion of flood protection systems, the creation of retention basins and the improvement of urban drainage systems are necessary. Early warning systems also play an important role.

Integrated water management

In view of climate change, changing precipitation patterns and increasing water consumption, sustainable management of water resources is of crucial importance. However, in many places, public administrations lack the technical equipment and reliable information. Not so in the district of Diepholz. With a population of around 220,000 and an area of 2,000 km², the district of Diepholz not only supplies its own population with drinking water, but also neighboring districts and the city of Bremen. With the use of a digital solution for controlled water distribution, the district administrator of the district of Diepholz in Lower Saxony has launched a digital initiative.

Digital meters and monitoring systems such as "Smart Groundwater Monitoring" are a valuable support for both municipalities and farmers. They can record and analyze water consumption data in real time. Weaknesses in water management are identified and can be optimized. Digital, hourly "instant reports" of the quantities withdrawn help districts and municipalities to react quickly if necessary.

For example, when it is hot, sunny and windy, water evaporates quickly. Digital systems could limit the use of irrigation systems on fields during the midday hours from 12 to 3 p.m. At 600 well locations with a pump capacity of 60 m³/h, up to 32,500 m³ of evaporation water could be saved in just one day. That corresponds to 32.5 million liters of water – or the contents of 13 Olympic swimming pools.

Farmers also benefit from the digital solution. The relevant authorities usually issue a permit for water extraction. This specifies how much water may be extracted and for what purposes. This permit usually includes an obligation to measure the amount of water extracted, to document it regularly and to report this data to the relevant authorities. When digital meters are used, this documentation is done automatically. This saves farmers a huge amount of time – they no longer have to travel to each well location and document consumption by hand.

Better risk management in the event of heavy rainfall

In recent years, heavy rainfall has increased in Germany, which is largely attributed to climate change. A warmer climate leads to increased humidity, which favors more intense precipitation. This development has serious consequences: more frequent and more intense heavy rainfall events lead to more flooding, affecting both urban and rural areas. Drainage systems are often overstretched, especially in cities. This leads to significant damage to buildings, roads and infrastructure. Agricultural land is also severely affected, which can result in crop losses.

To meet these challenges, many municipalities are relying on early warning systems and improving their flood protection measures. Digital solutions that provide precise real-time data on precipitation and water levels are valuable decision-making aids for affected communities.

For example, the heavy rain early warning system from Spekter and Telekom helps to detect hazardous situations. Sensors attached to bridges or manhole covers, for example, continuously measure water levels and precipitation. If critical thresholds are exceeded, the system issues a warning via an app. Artificial intelligence analyzes the information in real time, giving firefighters, public order offices and city administrations an accurate overview of weather developments and the risk situation. This gives them a valuable head start: the population can be warned earlier and roads can be closed, sandbags distributed or other protective measures taken at potential danger hotspots.