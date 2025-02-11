All honeypots are not the same

Research honeypots : These honeypots are mainly used for research purposes. They collect data on the methods and techniques used by attackers. Researchers and security experts analyze this data to identify new threats and develop security measures. Research honeypots are often complex and well disguised in order to collect as much information as possible from attackers.

: These honeypots are mainly used for research purposes. They collect data on the methods and techniques used by attackers. Researchers and security experts analyze this data to identify new threats and develop security measures. Research honeypots are often complex and well disguised in order to collect as much information as possible from attackers. Production Honeypots : This type of honeypot is used in real corporate environments to deceive potential attackers and distract them from the actual production systems. They are not only used for data collection, but also for security monitoring and protection of the real systems. Production honeypots are often simpler in design than research honeypots, as they have to be operated in real environments.

: This type of honeypot is used in real corporate environments to deceive potential attackers and distract them from the actual production systems. They are not only used for data collection, but also for security monitoring and protection of the real systems. Production honeypots are often simpler in design than research honeypots, as they have to be operated in real environments. Low-Interaction Honeypots : These honeypots simulate only basic services and operating systems to lure attackers. They are easy to implement and maintain, but provide less detailed information about the attackers as they only allow limited interactions. They are particularly suitable for detecting automated attacks, such as bots or script kiddies.

: These honeypots simulate only basic services and operating systems to lure attackers. They are easy to implement and maintain, but provide less detailed information about the attackers as they only allow limited interactions. They are particularly suitable for detecting automated attacks, such as bots or script kiddies. High-Interaction Honeypots : Im Gegensatz zu Low-Interaction Honeypots bieten High-Interaction Honeypots eine vollständige und realistische Umgebung, die es den Angreifern ermöglicht, tiefere Interaktionen durchzuführen. Diese Honeypots sind komplexer und aufwändiger zu verwalten, liefern jedoch wertvolle und detaillierte Informationen über die Vorgehensweisen und Ziele der Angreifer. High-Interaction Honeypots werden oft in Forschungs- und Unternehmensumgebungen eingesetzt, in denen ein höheres Maß an Detailgenauigkeit erforderlich ist.

: Im Gegensatz zu Low-Interaction Honeypots bieten High-Interaction Honeypots eine vollständige und realistische Umgebung, die es den Angreifern ermöglicht, tiefere Interaktionen durchzuführen. Diese Honeypots sind komplexer und aufwändiger zu verwalten, liefern jedoch wertvolle und detaillierte Informationen über die Vorgehensweisen und Ziele der Angreifer. High-Interaction Honeypots werden oft in Forschungs- und Unternehmensumgebungen eingesetzt, in denen ein höheres Maß an Detailgenauigkeit erforderlich ist. Client-Honeypots : In contrast to low-interaction honeypots, high-interaction honeypots provide a complete and realistic environment that allows attackers to perform deeper interactions. These honeypots are more complex and costly to manage, but provide valuable and detailed information about the attackers' modus operandi and objectives. High-interaction honeypots are often used in research and corporate environments where a higher level of detail is required.

: In contrast to low-interaction honeypots, high-interaction honeypots provide a complete and realistic environment that allows attackers to perform deeper interactions. These honeypots are more complex and costly to manage, but provide valuable and detailed information about the attackers' modus operandi and objectives. High-interaction honeypots are often used in research and corporate environments where a higher level of detail is required. Honeytokens : Honeytokens are special types of honeypots that are not physical systems, but false data or information that act as decoys. They can be embedded in databases, files or even emails. When an attacker accesses a honeytoken, an alert is triggered, indicating that an attack has taken place or is underway. Honeytokens are particularly useful for detecting insider threats.

Each type of honeypot has its own strengths and weaknesses and is deployed according to the specific requirements and objectives of the security strategy. Through the right combination and clever use of different honeypot types, organizations can create an effective means of detecting and defending against cyber threats.