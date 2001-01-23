Preliminary key figures for the 2000 financial year (January 1, 2000 to December 31, 2000)

Group revenue increased by approximately 15 % to EUR 40.9 billion - Net income increased to EUR 7.4 billion as a result of special influences, EUR 6.1 billion higher than in the previous year - debis Systemhaus consolidated for the first time in fourth quarter of 2000 - Over 31 million mobile subscribers at the end of the year in majority held subsidiaries - T-DSL exceeds expectations with approximately 628,000 contracts - More than 4.5 million AktivPlus customers in 2000 - T-Online is expanding its market leadership in Europe Deutsche Telekom AG announces a preliminary indication of the corporate group's results for the 2000 financial year.

Deutsche Telekom emphasizes that these results are only initial results on the basis of current information. Deviations may arise between these figures and the audited figures, in our annual report which will be published on April 24, 2001.

Revenue and net income from January 1 to December 31

Billions of EUR 2000 1999 Change Change in % Revenue 40.9 35.5 5.4 15.2 Net income 7.4 1.25 6.15 n.a.

The revenue of the Deutsche Telekom Group in the 2000 financial year increased by EUR 5.4 billion compared with the previous year to EUR 40.9 billion. debis Systemhaus was included in the consolidated group for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2000 with revenues of approximately EUR 0.9 billion. Excluding the effects of this and other first-time consolidations, in particular SIRIS, Club Internet and Slovenske Telekomunikácie, the revenue of the Deutsche Telekom Group totaled EUR 37.6 billion, approximately 6 % higher than in the previous year.

Net income in accordance with German GAAP increased by EUR 6.15 billion to EUR 7.4 billion over the previous year's figure. This is mainly a result of the factors which had an impact on results in the first three quarters of 2000. The amortization of goodwill amounted to approximately EUR 0.4 billion in the fourth quarter; amortization and interest for UMTS licenses in the same period totaled around EUR 0.45 billion. The amortization of goodwill for the entire 2000 financial year amounted to approximately EUR 1.2 billion and the amortization and interest for UMTS licenses to about EUR 0.9 billion.

Personnel (at balance sheet date)

Dec. 31, 2000 Dec. 31, 1999 Change Change in % DTAG personnel 126,900 136,962 -10,062 -7.3 Group personnel 226,400 195,788 30,612 15.6

The increase in the number of employees is mainly a result of the changes in the composition of the Deutsche Telekom Group, in particular the addition of approximately 20,500 and 13,400 employees from debis Systemhaus and Slovenske Telekomunikácie respectively. The number of employees at Deutsche Telekom AG continued to decrease by a further 10,000 in the 2000 financial year.

Debt

Billions of EUR Dec. 31, 2000 Sept. 30, 2000 Dec. 31, 1999 31.12.00/ 30.09.00 31.12.00 31.12.99 Group 60.3 62.1 42.3 -1.8 18.0 Net* 56.4 55.4 37.4 1.0 19.0

* Debt after deduction of liquid assets and investments in noncurrent and marketable securities and interest rate and currency swaps shown under other assets.

Gross debt decreased by EUR 1.8 billion to EUR 60.3 billion at the end of December 2000 compared with EUR 62.1 billion at the end of September 2000. The cash outflows in the fourth quarter of the year amounting to approximately EUR 1 billion relate to the debis Systemhaus transaction. Liquid assets totaled EUR 3.9 billion at December 31, 2000. At the end of the 2000 financial year, net debt amounted to EUR 56.4 billion.

Customer trends for selected services

Dec. 31, 2000 million Dec. 31, 1999 million 2000/1999 million 2000/1999 in % Mobile subscribers (excl. C-Tel) Total 31.1 15.7 15.4 98 of which: T-D1 19.1 9.1 10.0 110 of which: One 2 One 8.3 4.2 4.1 98 of which: max.mobil 2.0 1.5 0.5 33 of which: Westel* 1.7 0.9 0.8 89 T-Online subscribers** 7.9 4.7 3.2 68 Telephone lines 49.4 47.8 1.6 3 of which: AktivPlus tariff 4.5 0.8 3.7 463 of which: T-DSL contracts 0.6 n.a. 0.6 n.a. of which: ISDN channels 17.3 13.3 4.0 30 - residential customers*** 8.8 6.0 2.8 47 - business customers*** 8.5 7.3 1.2 16

* held directly and indirectly by MATÁV ** including Club Internet,Ya.com and T-Online.at (pro forma for 1999) *** in 2000,small and medium-sized enterprises were reallocated to the business customer segment

Mobile communication subsidiaries in which Deutsche Telekom holds a majority recorded net growth in the number of subscribers of almost 15.4 million new subscribers in the 2000 financial year. In Germany alone, the number of T-D1 subscribers increased by approximately 10 million. The strongest month for growth was December 2000, in which T-D1 gained approximately 1.6 million new subscribers. Our mobile communications subsidiary in the United Kingdom, One 2 One, also developed very pleasingly, almost doubling its number of subscribers compared with the previous year. Growth in Austria was lower as a result of the considerably higher mobile communications penetration rate.

With 7.9 million subscribers, T-Online is expanding its market leadership in Europe further. T-Online gained more than 3.2 million new subscribers, and the number of subscribers abroad is currently over 1.4 million.

Growth in the number of ISDN channels continued unabated at 30 %. The demand for high data transmission speeds and the broadband solutions based on them is increasing constantly among Deutsche Telekom's customers. Approximately 628,000 T-DSL lines were marketed in the course of the T-DSL campaign. This far exceeds our target of 500,000 customers. By the end of the year 2000, Deutsche Telekom had already attracted more than 4.5 million customers for its AktivPlus economy tariff. This is five times the number in the previous year.

With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks identified in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.