Deutsche Telekom Group - Preliminary key figures for the first three quarters of the 2001 financial year (January 1, 2001 to September 30, 2001)

Group revenue (incl. VoiceStream) increased by approximately 20% in the first three quarters to approximately EUR 35 billion- EBITDA from mobile communications (incl. VoiceStream) doubled compared with the same period last year from EUR 1.1 billion to EUR 2.2 billion- Double-digit percentage growth in adjusted Group EBITDA - Net income (excluding goodwill and UMTS costs) EUR 1.6 billion- Net debt reduced by EUR 5.8 billion in the third quarter to EUR 65.2 billion-1.4 million T-DSL contracts marketed by the end of September-T-D1 further extended its leading market position in Germany Deutsche Telekom AG announces a preliminary indication of the corporate Group's results for the first three quarters of the 2001 financial year.

Deutsche Telekom emphasizes that these results are only initial results on the basis of current information. Deviations may arise between these figures and the final figures, which are to be published on November 28, 2001.

Group revenue increased in the first three quarters of 2001 to approximately EUR 35 billion compared with EUR 29 billion in the same period last year. The U.S. mobile communications company VoiceStream accounted for approximately EUR 1.5 billion of this increase.

Preliminary indications show a double-digit percentage increase in Group EBITDA compared with the same period last year, which is within the expected range.

EBITDA from mobile communications (incl. VoiceStream) doubled in the first three quarters of 2001 compared with the same period last year, from EUR 1.1 billion to EUR 2.2 billion.

Net income before amortization of goodwill and UMTS costs (including the tax effect) amounted to EUR 1.6 billion. This includes the tax-free sale of shares in Sprint FON and PCS (EUR 1.9 billion) and the sale of the cable company in Baden-Württemberg (EUR 0.5 billion after taxes). Results were reduced by the nonscheduled write-down on the net carrying amount of the stake in France Telecom (EUR 0.4 billion) due to the decrease in the share price. Amortization of goodwill increased to EUR 1.8 billion in the first three quarters and was thus 125% higher than in the same period last year (EUR 0.8 billion). UMTS costs taking into account the tax effect, amounted to EUR 0.9 billion in the first three quarters of 2001, compared with EUR 0.4 billion in the same period last year.

Net debt Net debt at September 30, 2001 decreased as expected by EUR 5.8 billion compared with the level at June 30, 2001. This development is mainly attributable to the sale of shares in Sprint PCS for EUR 1.6 billion, the sale of the cable business in Baden-Württemberg amounting to EUR 0.9 billion (both with cash effect), the cash injection from the remainder of the purchase price for WIND, EUR 2.3 billion, and from currency exchange rate fluctuations. If these figures are adjusted for the effect of the consolidation of VoiceStream (EUR 8.3 billion net debt and EUR 4.9 cash portion of the merger consideration), this also means a reduction in net debt of EUR 3.4 billion compared with the figure at September 30, 2000 of EUR 55.4 billion.

Deutsche Telekom is continuing its debt reduction program. The sale of further non-core assets and a cash injection from other financing activities (asset backed securities) is expected in the coming months.

Billions of EUR 30.09.01 30.06.01 Change Net debt 65.2 71.0 -5.8 billion

Customer trends for selected services With approximately 62 million subscribers served by its mobile communications subsidiaries and affiliates, Deutsche Telekom has further extended its position as one of the world's leading mobile communications providers. Developments on the German and British mobile communications markets were particularly positive. Deutsche Telekom's subsidiaries in both markets were leaders in subscriber growth in the third quarter of 2001, each with approximately 0.5 million new subscribers. T-D1 further extended its market leadership in Germany. The implementation of Deutsche Telekom's strategy of concentrating more closely on the contract segment continued successfully. In Germany, contract subscribers represented 61% of the net additions.

In the U.S., VoiceStream was particularly successful in the acquisition of contract subscribers. They accounted for 99% of the almost 0.4 million net new subscribers in the third quarter of 2001.

Deutsche Telekom's T-DSL business is also continuing on its growth course. Compared to year-end 2000 figures the number of Deutsche Telekom's T-DSL contracts marketed increased by approximately 133% to 1.4 million at September 30, 2001.

T-Online International AG also recorded a further considerable increase in the number of subscribers in the third quarter of 2001, bringing the figure now to approximately 9.8 million access subscribers. This represents an increase of approximately 1.9 million subscribers compared with December 31, 2001. The number of T-DSL flat-rate subscribers at the end of the third quarter was 578,000.

Sept. 30, 2000 Dec. 31, 2000 Sept. 30, 2001 Sept 30, 2001/ Sept 30, 2000 million million million in % 6 Telephone lines (incl. ISDN channels) 53.4 53.9 55.0 3.0 Telekom 48.9 49.4 50.5 3.3 Aktiv Plus customers 2.8 4.5 7.5 167.9 T-DSL contracts 0.2 0.6 1.4 600.0 ISDN channels 16.2 17.3 19.8 22.2 MATÁV 2.9 2.9 2.9 0.0 Slovak Telekom 2 ) 1.6 1.6 1.6 n.a

Mobile subscribers Majority-owned companies 1) 2) 32.1 37.9 45.6 42.1 of which: T-D1 16.1 19.1 22.6 40.4 of which: One 2 One 7.1 8.3 9.9 39.4 of which: VoiceStream/Powertel 2) 4.1 4.8 6.3 53.7 of which: max.mobil. 1.9 2.1 2.1 10.5 of which: Westel 3) 1.4 1.7 2.2 57.1 of which: RadioMobil 2) 1.5 1.9 2.5 66.7 Proportionate subscribers 4) 33.6 39.8 49.3 46.7 Total mobile subscribers 5) 39.7 46.9 62.4 57.2

T-Online subscribers 7.0 7.9 9.8 40.0 of which: T-Online 6.0 6.5 8.0 33.3 of which: Club Internet 0.5 0.6 0.7 40.0 of which: Ya.com 2) 0.4 0.7 0.9 125.0 of which: sonstige 0.1 0.1 0.2 100.0

1 Subscribers of fully consolidated mobile communications companies 2 These companies were not consolidated in the first three quarters of 2000, but are shown here to facilitate comparison (VoiceStream and RadioMobil also for the full 2000 financial year) 3 Held directly and indirectly via MATÁV 4 Proportion of subscribers of all associated mobile communications companies pro rata to shareholding 5 Total number of subscribers of the consolidated mobile communications companies and total number of subscribers of other associated mobile communications companies 6 Percentages on the basis of rounded figures