Deutsche Telekom Group - Preliminary key figures for the first quarter of the 2001 financial year (January 1, 2001 to March 31, 2001)

Ad hoc notification by Deutsche Telekom AG in accordance with Section 15 of the Security Trading Act (WpHG) First quarter confirms growth expectations and improvement in operating results in the double-digit area for the 2001 financial year.

Group revenue increased by approximately 16% in the first quarter to EUR 11.1 billion.

Net income (excluding goodwill and UMTS costs ) increased by over 18% to approximately EUR450 million.

EBITDA from mobile communications increased by approximately 68% to EUR 590 million in the first quarter; considerable contribution to improvement of operating result in the Group as a whole.

Proposed dividend for the 2000 financial year remains at same level of EUR 0.62 per share.

Deutsche Telekom AG announces a preliminary indication of the corporate group's results for the first three months of the 2001 financial year.

Deutsche Telekom emphasizes that these results are only initial results on the basis of current information. Deviations may arise between these figures and the final figures, which are planned to be published on May 23, 2001.

The increase in revenue of the Deutsche Telekom Group in the first quarter of 2001 by approximately 16% to EUR 11.1 billion (2000: EUR 9.5 billion) confirms the growth target set for the top line for the entire 2001 financial year of over 15%. As an expression of the Group's operating earnings power, net income before amortization of goodwill and UMTS costs (amortization and interest) increased by approximately 18% over the figure for the first quarter of 2000 (EUR 377 million) to EUR 450 million. Including goodwill and UMTS costs, net income amounted to EUR -0.4 billion, compared with EUR -1.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2000. The improvement in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the Group in the 2001 financial year is expected to result mainly from the improvement at T-Mobile International. This trend is also confirmed in the first quarter by an increase of EUR 240 million in T-Mobile International's EBITDA from EUR 350 million to approximately EUR 590 million. Group EBITDA is expected to improve by a double-digit percentage over the entire 2001 financial year.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom will propose payment of an unchanged dividend of EUR 0.62 per share for the 2000 financial year to the shareholders' meeting.

Revenue and net income from January 1 to March 31, 2001

Billions of EUR Q1 2001 Q1 2000 Change in % Group revenue 11,1 9,5 16% Net income (before goodwill / UMTS costs) 0,45 0.38 18%

Personnel (at March 31, 2001)

Q1 2001 Q1 2000 Change in % DTAG personnel 126.527 134.799 -6 % Personnel Group 229.735 196.000 17 %

Debt

Net debt increased by a mere EUR 0.6 billion in the first quarter of 2001 compared with the year-end 2000. This is a result of the increased shareholding in the Czech mobile communications operator Radiomobil. The company will be consolidated on April 1, 2001.

In Mrd. Euro March 31, Dec. 31, Change in % Net debt 57,1 56,5 1%

Customer trends for selected services Net growth in subscriber numbers for mobile communications companies under majority ownership was 2.6 million in the first quarter of 2001 compared with the end of 2000, but we maintain our expectation that subscriber growth will slow over the course of the year. Besides the current high penetration rate in Western Europe, this is also due to the announcement made by all large mobile communications operators that they intend to reduce their customer acquisition costs substantially (in particular the subsidization of mobile phones). Pro rata to its shareholdings in mobile communications operators, Deutsche Telekom now has almost 38 million subscribers and over 46 million subscribers worldwide.

The strategy of continuously upgrading accesses was also pushed ahead in the fixed network. This was demonstrated clearly with approximately 850,000 sold T-DSL accesses (over 50% of which have been connected), further unabated growth in ISDN to 18.6 million channels and 5.8 million Aktiv Plus customers. Deutsche Telekom thus not only has a leading position in Europe with T-DSL accesses and the most ISDN channels in the world, but also offers one of the most attractive tariff schedules in Europe. The business model at T-Online for the current financial year is also focused on an improvement of the cost basis. With 8.7 million subscribers T-Online succeeded, however, in expanding its market leadership in Europe considerably in the first quarter of 2001.