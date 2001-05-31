Deutsche Telekom: Decision on capital increase for acquisition of VoiceStream and Powertel

The Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG has decided to use part of the approved capital in accordance with Paragraph 5 (2) of the company's articles of incorporation for the purpose of the acquisition of VoiceStream Wireless Corporation, Delaware, USA, and Powertel, Inc., Delaware, USA. The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG has approved this measure. As such, the company will increase its capital stock from its current level of Euro 7,755,786,327.04 by a total of Euro 2,990,459,880.96 to Euro 10,746,246,208 through the issue of 1,168,148,391 no par value registered shares. In addition, Deutsche Telekom is to make a cash payment totaling US-Dollar 4,228,191,724.36 to the former VoiceStream shareholders (this equates to a total of Euro 4,937,745,795.12 based on the exchange rate of May 30, 2001). The capital increase is expected to be entered in the appropriate commercial register today. The new shares are to be traded on the Frankfurt stock market and other markets from Monday, June 4, 2001.