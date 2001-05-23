Deutsche Telekom records strong growth in all four pillars

Group reporting on the basis of the four pillars for the first time- Income before taxes, amortization of goodwill and UMTS costs increased by 22.7 % to - EUR 866 million- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 6.6 % to EUR 3.622 billion- Revenue increased by 16.2 % to EUR 11.1 billion Deutsche Telekom remains on its growth course in the first quarter of 2001. The increase in revenue of the Deutsche Telekom Group by approximately 16.2 % to EUR 11.1 billion (first quarter 2000: EUR 9.5 billion) in the first three months of this year confirms the growth target set of over 15 % for the 2001 financial year. excluding newly consolidated companies, revenue increased by around 7 %. Deutsche Telekom's net loss was reduced from EUR -975 million (adjusted value for purposes of comparison) in the fourth quarter of 2000 to EUR -358 million in the first quarter of 2001. This result was in the first quarter of 2001 burdened by the amortization of goodwill amounting to EUR 408 million, UMTS amortization of EUR 180 million and UMTS interest of EUR 266 million. Income before taxes and the amortization of goodwill and UMTS costs amounted to EUR 866 million, 22.7 % higher than the figure for the same period last year, adjusted to exclude special influences* (EUR 706 million).

Group EBITDA amounted to EUR 3.622 billion in the first quarter of 2001 and was thus 36 % lower than in the same period last year. Adjusted to exclude special influences, however, EBITDA increased by EUR 225 million, which represents an increase of 6.6 %. EBITDA increased by 17 % compared with the fourth quarter of 2000.

Since January 1, 2001 Deutsche Telekom has been operating its business in the four pillars announced last year: T-Com, T-Systems, T-Mobile and T-Online. There will also continue to be an "Other" segment in future. T-Mobile and T-Online are focused on product markets, while T-Com concentrates on residential customer business and small and medium-sized enterprises and T-Systems will specialize on domestic and international key account customers.

T-Com T-Com's business mainly consists of the largest parts of the former segment network communications. In addition, the former sub-segment broadband cable, the international part of carrier services and the majority of value-added services are also assigned to T-Com. A small part of the former segment data communications and the segment terminal equipment also belong to T-Com.

T-Com 1st quarter 2001 1st quarter 2000 Total 2000 millions of Euro millions of Euro millions of Euro Total revenue 6,719 6,592 27,611 Depreciation and amortization (1,112) (1,620) (6,036) Net interest expense (75) (190) (737) Income (loss) related to associated and related companies (2) 0 (239) Income before taxes 947 81 4,373 Employees 117,839 123,803 117,505

EBITDA as derived from the segment results for T-Com amounted to EUR 2,136 million for the first quarter of 2001 and EUR 1,891 million for the same period last year. T-Com generated EBITDA of EUR 11,385 million for the entire 2000 financial year. Special influences had a considerable impact on T-Com's EBITDA and income before taxes in the 2000 financial year. These factors include sale of the cable companies in North-Rhine Westphalia and Hesse and nonscheduled write-downs on parts of the copper cable long-distance network.

T-Systems

Besides debis Systemhaus and DeTeSystem, T-Systems includes the majority of data communications and the former sub-segment broadcasting. The French company SIRIS, which concentrates on supporting businesses and key account customers in France, is also assigned to T-Systems. In addition, as a systems provider, T-Systems is the address in the domestic interconnection business with competitors.

T-Systems 1st quarter 2001 1st quarter 2000 Total 2000 millions of Euro millions of Euro millions of Euro Total revenue 3,300 2,165 10,686 Depreciation and amortization (313) (129) (754) Net interest expense (1) (15) (114) Income (loss) related to associated and related companies (5) 3 15 Income before taxes (132) 3,132 2,498 Employees 40,473 17,425 39,794

EBITDA as derived from the results for T-Systems amounted to EUR 187 million for the first quarter of 2001 and EUR 3,273 million for the same period last year. T-Systems generated EBITDA of EUR 3,351 million for the entire 2000 financial year. The results of T-Systems were also affected by special influences in the 2000 financial year, such as the proceeds from the sale Global One in the first quarter of 2000 (EUR 2,864 million).

T-Mobile T-Mobile combines the company's main mobile communications activities. Via its subsidiaries, T-Mobile currently provides mobile communications services in Germany, Austria and the United Kingdom and has shareholdings in mobile communications companies in Poland, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Russia.

T-Mobile 1st quarter 2001 1st quarter 2000 Total 2000 millions of Euro millions of Euro millions of Euro Total revenue 2,681 2,203 10,356 Depreciation and amortization (689) (450) (2,337) Net interest expense (510) (177) (1,370) Income (loss) related to associated and related companies (53) 12 (127) Income before taxes (662) (291) (2,350) Employees 19,429 15,067 19,186

T-Mobile's EBITDA amounted to EUR 590 million for the first quarter of 2001 and EUR 350 million for the same period last year. T-Mobile generated EBITDA of EUR 1,497 million for the entire 2000 financial year.

T-Online

With its online offers in Germany, France, Spain, Portugal and Austria, T-Online is Europe's largest online service provider. T-Online concentrates on the growth areas of access, advertising, e-commerce and content. For this reason, Deutsche Telekom not only records the business of T-Online under the T-Online pillar, but also that of DeTeMedien, which works closely together with T-Online subsidiaries such as T-Info.

T-Online 1st quarter 2001 1st quarter 2000 Total 2000 millions of Euro millions of Euro millions of Euro Total revenue 361 257 1,128 Depreciation and amortization (37) (4) (93) Net interest expense 48 3 127 Income (loss) related to associated and related companies (11) 0 (237) Income before taxes (27) 17 2,400 Employees 2,987 1,494 2,894

The EBITDA for the segment T-Online amounted to EUR 39 million in the first quarter of 2000. T-Online International AG reported EBITDA of EUR 66 million for the first quarter of 2001 in its consolidated financial statements. Together with DeTeMedien, which is assigned to the segment T-Online, the consolidated EBITDA for the segment T-Online was EUR 27 million for the first quarter of 2001. T-Online generated EBITDA of EUR 2,749 for the full 2000 financial year.

Other The segment "Other" combines Group units whose activities cannot be assigned directly to an individual pillar. These include Deutsche Telekom's headquarters, competence centers, such as customer billing and real estate. Foreign subsidiaries whose activities or customer structure covers more than one segment are also shown under "Other", such as MATAV and Slovakian Telekom.

Other 1st quarter 2001 1st quarter 2000 Total 2000 millions of Euro millions of Euro millions of Euro Total revenue 1,811 1,662 7,111 Depreciation and amortization (431) (349) (1,758) Net interest expense (417) (324) (1,074) Income (loss) related to associated and related companies 49 (46) 2,462 Income before taxes (113) (570) 1,403 Employees 49,007 38,211 47,636

The EBITDA from the segment results for the segment "Other" amounted to EUR 686 million for the first quarter of 2001 and EUR 149 million for the same period last year.

The segment "Other" generated EBITDA of EUR 1,773 million for the entire 2000 financial year. The income before taxes of the "Other" segment was affected by special influences to a considerable extent in the 2000 financial year. The most important of these factors are the gains from the sale of the shareholding in Wind in the third quarter of 2000 (EUR 2,328 million), the losses from the disposal of non-current assets and other additional centrally recorded accruals for risks (totaling EUR 780 million for the full 2000 financial year; at the end of the first quarter of 2000 this figure was EUR 613 million).

Numbers of customers in selected services

March 31, 2001 millions Dec. 31, 2000 millions March 31, 2000 millions Mobile phone subscribers Majority-owned subsidiaries (1) 33.8 31.2 18.6 of which: T-D1 20.8 19.1 10.9 of which: One 2 One 9.0 8.3 5.0 of which: max.mobil. 2.1 2.1 1.6 of which: Westel (2) 1.9 1.7 1.1 Proportionate number of subscribers (3) 37.9 34.8 20.3 Total subscribers (4) 46.0 42.1 24.3 Telephone lines (incl. ISDN channels) 49.9 49.4 48.2 Aktiv Plus customers 5.8 4.5 1.5 T-DSL contracts 0.85 0.6 0.0 ISDN channels 18.6 17.3 14.4 of which residential customers 9.7 8.8 6.8 of which business customers 8.9 8.5 7.5 T-Online subscribers (5) 8.7 7.9 5.7 of which: T-Online 7.1 6.5 4.9 of which: Club Internet 0.7 0.6 0.5 of which: Ya.com 0.8 0.7 0.3 of which: others 0.2 0.1 0.0

1 number of subscribers of the consolidated mobile communications companies.2 held directly and indirectly via MATAV.3 proportion of subscribers of all associated mobile communications companies pro rata to shareholding.4 total number of subscribers of the consolidated mobile communications companies and total number of subscribers of other associated mobile communications companies. 5 Club Internet and Ya.com were not consolidated in the first quarter of 2000, but are shown here pro forma to facilitate comparison.