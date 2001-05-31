Deutsche Telekom sells SprintFON shares in a registered public offering, price has been set at US-Dollar 19.00 per share

In connection with the sale of ist stake in the American telecommunications operator Sprint through a public offering, Deutsche Telekom priced 76.2 million FON shares thereby.

The price has been set at US-Dollar 19.00 per share. The closing price of the Sprint FON shares on the NYSE on May 30th was US-Dollar 19.31.

Should the 15 percent over-allotment option (additional appr. 11.4 million shares) be exercised, Deutsche Telekom will have sold its entire stake in Sprint FON with net proceeds of appr. Euro 1.9 billion (appr. Euro 1.7 billion before over-allotment) net of the underwriters` discounts and commissions. The book value of the total SprintFON stake amounts to appr. Euro 0.9 billion.