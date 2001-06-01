Deutsche Telekom completes acquisitions of VoiceStream Wireless and Powertel

American and european consumers to benefit from combined company's wireless communications services based on GSM, world's leading digital standard BONN, GERMANY, BELLEVUE, WA and WEST POINT, GA -- JUNE 1, 2001 - Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT) today announced that it has completed its acquisitions of VoiceStream Wireless Corporation and Powertel, Inc., forming the first transatlantic wireless communications operator utilizing the GSM digital wireless technology standard. The newly-combined company, with a spectrum license footprint covering 97 percent of the population of the United States, offers seamless services over a common technology platform based on GSM, the most successful worldwide digital wireless standard. It will provide customers in the United States and Europe with such advanced features as "one phone-one number-one bill" roaming, worldwide value-added services and high-speed GPRS wireless data applications.

VoiceStream will become part of T-Mobile International AG, Deutsche Telekom's mobile telephony subsidiary. With more than 51 million subscribers, and a group of 15 companies in Europe, Asia and, now, the United States, Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading mobile communications companies. VoiceStream will be the North American member of T-Mobile , headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, and led by VoiceStream's team of senior executives, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Stanton, Don Guthrie, Vice Chairman and CFO, and Bob Stapleton, President and Chief Operating Officer. Today, including the Southeastern U.S. markets covered by Powertel, VoiceStream serves approximately 5.4 million customers in 38 states and the District of Columbia. VoiceStream, with its affiliates, owns licenses to provide service to more than 273 million people, covering approximately 97% of the U.S. population.

At a joint press conference in Bellevue, Dr. Ron Sommer, Chairman and CEO of Deutsche Telekom, welcomed VoiceStream as the newest member of the Deutsche Telekom team: "Today is a defining moment for both Deutsche Telekom and the global communications industry. Together, we are committed to building up a transatlantic mobile communications powerhouse. Deutsche Telekom and VoiceStream now have an excellent starting position in the United States, the most exciting market for growth in the communications sector. Perhaps more importantly, American and European consumers will benefit greatly from the formation of the first transatlantic GSM mobile operator."

Kai-Uwe Ricke, Board member of Deutsche Telekom and CEO of T-Mobile International, AG, also welcomed the over 15,000 VoiceStream and Powertel employees to the T-Mobile group, and added, "John Stanton and his team have been extremely successful in establishing VoiceStream as one of the fastest-growing, nationwide U.S. wireless communications companies, and we look forward to their continued leadership. Their commitment and effort will be essential to VoiceStream realizing the significant growth potential of the U.S. wireless communications sector, and allowing the company to maintain its leadership in 'New to Wireless' customer segment and the introduction of wireless data services. Already, VoiceStream customers can use their mobile telephones worldwide with one handset and a single number, and they will soon enjoy single-rate international roaming while in Europe. In addition, beginning today, the majority of T-Mobile's European customers will be able to roam across Europe and the U.S. at a single roaming rate."

John W. Stanton, Chairman and CEO of VoiceStream, said, "VoiceStream and Deutsche Telekom represent the 'best of the best.' VoiceStream has the best spectrum position, the best strategy, and the best people to drive industry growth in the United States. As a combined company, we will be able to buy on a global basis, develop strategies on a global basis, and offer advanced wireless services seamlessly on a global basis that will benefit our customers in every market in which we operate. American consumers will enjoy enormous benefits as VoiceStream becomes an even more competitive national operator, expanding our GET MORE service offering geographically and introducing wireless data products that are unparalleled in the industry."

Bob Stapleton, VoiceStream's President and COO pointed out that while some of VoiceStream's competitors have announced their intention to convert to the GSM standard over the next several years at significant cost, VoiceStream offers the benefits of GSM wireless communications to customers today. Adopted by about 400 net providers in more than 160 countries, the Global System for Mobile (GSM) communications technology platform accounts for approximately 70 percent of the total global digital wireless market.