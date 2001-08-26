Deutsche Telekom share placement completed by Sonera

Deutsche Telekom announces that a placement of approximately 21.9 million T-shares has been completed by Sonera In accordance with its publicly disclosed right to release former VoiceStream shareholders from their lock-up and upon Sonera`s request, Deutsche Telekom agreed to a program of sales to be executed from the beginning of July , subject to market conditions. This program resulted in a sale of approximately 21.9 million T-shares at an average price of approximately Euro 25.75 per share through a series of small market transactions. The program terminated end of August and no sales were executed during any market turbulences. The share sales were executed by Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein.

"The vast majority of the sales were carried out above the daily volume weighted average share price and without any impact on the share price. Over the period of the transactions, Deutsche Telekom traded better than its peers. These disposals are proof to all Deutsche Telekom shareholders of the market's ability to absorb T-shares," said Karl-Gerhard Eick, Deutsche Telekom CFO.

As a result of these sales, the number of shares which Sonera is currently entitled to sell until December 1st has been reduced to approximately 12 million.