Long-serving communications boss to leave Deutsche Telekom

Jürgen Kindervater freelance communications consultant in future Jürgen Kindervater (57) will leave Deutsche Telekom at the end of this year and become a freelance communications consultant. As a business consultant in the field of communication he will be available to other companies from 2003 with his experience of brand management, content and sport marketing. Based in Bernried in Bavaria, he will also continue to work for Deutsche Telekom as a special representative for Group sponsoring, reporting to Josef Brauner, Member of the Board of Management for T-Com and T-Systems , and will thus manage the 2006 World Football Championships in Germany project, Deutsche Telekom's cycling commitments and basketball sponsoring.

Jürgen Kindervater was responsible for Deutsche Telekom's Group Communications in the field of press relations, corporate identity and advertising for almost 13 years, first under the then Chairman Helmut Ricke, then later under Ron Sommer. During that time, his achievements included the establishment and consistent implementation of the overall brand strategy, in particular the transition from the old "Post" brand to Deutsche Telekom's new corporate identity and the Group's corporate design. Furthermore, Mr. Kindervater positioned Deutsche Telekom as one of the most successful sponsors (including the Team Telekom, Deutsche Telekom's commitment with the German Football Association and, most recently, with Bayern Munich) and was in charge of the entire communications strategy for the Deutsche Telekom and T-Online share offerings.