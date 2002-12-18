Deutsche Telekom's new Board of Management is now complete

Konrad F. Reiss will join the Board of Management as the member responsible for T-Systems ; he will also lead T-Systems International Deutsche Telekom AG completes the restructuring of its Board of Management. In the future, Konrad F. Reiss will be the Board member responsible for T-Systems . The executive committee of Deutsche Telekom's Supervisory Board has decided on the nomination after consulting with the executive committee of T-Systems International GmbH's Supervisory Board. Reiss will also become chairman of the Board of Management of T-Systems International; he will succeed Christian A. Hufnagl.

"Konrad Reiss is an outstanding expert of the systems and solutions business in the IT and telecommunications sector. With his appointment, the new Board is now in a strong position to capitalize on the shift of responsibilities to the four divisions," said Deutsche Telekom CEO Kai-Uwe Ricke. He also thanked Hufnagl for his hard work over the past years. Hufnagl will be available to serve the company in other capacities.

Before the founding of BlueChipsBusiness Laboratories, Reiss was the CEO of debis Systemhaus and was a member of the Board of Management of debis AG. Before that, the 44-year-old held various managerial positions at Cap Gemini. He started his career in marketing and management consulting.

The Supervisory Boards of Deutsche Telekom and of T-Systems International are expected to deal with the appointments in January.