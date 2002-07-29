Sale of the cable TV business

Deutsche Telekom today made the decision for the second round of bidding for the sale of its cable TV business. Five international consortia have been selected from the nine offers received for the six remaining cable TV regional companies (Bavaria, Berlin/Brandenburg, Bremen/Lower Saxony, Hamburg/Schleswig-Holstein/Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Rhineland-Palatinate/Saarland and Saxony/Saxony-Anhalt/Thuringia). All nine offers received include several regions.

Due to the predominant demand for acquisition of the cable TV business in all six regions, Deutsche Telekom has decided only to pursue a complete sale. The due diligence phase now starts for the five selected consortia. Their binding offers are expected by the end of September. These offers will then be taken as the basis for deciding with whom negotiations will continue.

Parallel negotiations allows Deutsche Telekom to accelerate the sales process so that a result can be reached as soon as possible. Deutsche Telekom is currently fully on schedule for the new sales process launched in May.