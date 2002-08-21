Deutsche Telekom continues its growth course in first half of 2002 (N)

Group revenue increased by almost 15 percent to EUR 25.8 billion - Group EBITDA increase (excluding special influences) of 7.2 percent to EUR 7.8 billion - Net cash provided by operating activities increased by 40.8 percent to EUR 6.6 billion - Net loss of EUR 3.9 billion primarily due to depreciation and amortization relating to newly consolidated companies - Net loss (excluding special influences) of EUR 3.1 billion - Net debt reduced to EUR 64.2 billion - EBITDA at T-Mobile increased by around EUR 1.2 billion to more than EUR 2.5 billion.