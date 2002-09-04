Deutsche Telekom welcomes the decision of the Federal Cartel Office

HGV toll system can be set up within one year Having officially won the contract from the Ministry of Transportation, Deutsche Telekom has made all necessary preparations for setting up an HGV toll system immediately. "We welcome today's decision by the Federal Cartel Office to reject the re-examination of a losing vendor's application," said Bodo Frahm, responsible for Deutsche Telekom's HGV toll project. "The project has not only nationwide but also European significance. Deutsche Telekom brings its unique expertise in the implementation of large national and international information and telecommunications projects to the Toll Collect consortium."

DaimlerChrysler Sevices AG, Deutsche Telekom and the french motorway operator Cofiroute are participating in Toll Collect. Almost one year after concluding the contract, the Ministry of Transportation is planned to have a nationwide HGV toll system available that sets a worldwide trend. In Germany alone, experts currently estimate the number of HGV trips to be 150 million, covering distances of 27 billion kilometres in total.