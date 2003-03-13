Deutsche Telekom closes sale of cable TV activities

Six regions and central units are handed over to consortium Deutsche Telekom has closed the sale of it's six remaining cable TV regions. The business handover to the consortium comprising Apax, Goldman Sachs Capital Partners and Providence Equity took place today. The purchasing price of EUR 1.725 billion was paid in cash and is being used to reduce debts.

The sale concerns the cable activities that are still owned by Deutsche Telekom in the regions of Hamburg/Schleswig-Holstein/Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lower Saxony/Bremen, Berlin/Brandenburg, Saxony/Saxony-Anhalt/Thuringia, Rhineland-Palatinate/Saarland and Bavaria, together with the central units belonging to them. The consortium has taken over the cable TV network, the existing customer relationships and the companies- current workforce of approximately 2,500 employees.

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