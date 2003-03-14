Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel elected as Chairman of the Deutsche Telekom AG Supervisory Board

Today in the Deutsche Telekom AG Supervisory Board Meeting, Dr. Hans-Dietrich Winkhaus resigned from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, as announced. The Deutsche Telekom AG Supervisory Board has elected Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel (59) as the new Chairman.

"The Company would like to thank Dr. Winkhaus for his enormous personal commitment. As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Winkhaus played a considerable role in shaping the development of the company", said Kai-Uwe Ricke, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom.

Further information for journalists: www.deutschetelekom.com/media