T-Mobile International AG transformed into AG & Co. KG

T-Mobile International AG changed its legal form to that of a limited partnership (Kommanditgesellschaft) as of March 18, 2003, when this was entered in the Commercial Register. The function of the general partner as managing partner has been assumed by T-Mobile International Management AG, represented by the former members of the Board of Management of TMO AG, which has now been converted. The limited partner is T-Mobile International Holding GmbH. Both companies are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Deutsche Telekom AG. The transformation does not affect existing legal relationships, including those under labor law. The new company structure also does not limit Deutsche Telekom's capacity to enter into legal transactions with a view to a possible T-Mobile initial public offering.