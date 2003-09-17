Deutsche Telekom not to sell DeTeMedien

Deutsche Telekom has resolved not to sell its subsidiary DeTeMedien. The offers made for the sale will not be pursued any further by the company. Deutsche Telekom plans to henceforth continue its cooperation with publishers to develop additional services centered around printed and electronic telephone books. This will have no repercussions on the realization of the group's financial targets by the end of the year.

Together with the publishing community, DeTeMedien, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, edits and publishes all telecommunications directories for Deutsche Telekom services. It publishes material in a variety of technical media formats, e.g. more than 100 million printed copies and directory enquiry information on CD-ROM, while offering the corresponding Internet portals. The best-known DeTeMedien directories are undoubtedly "Das Telefonbuch" (the telephone book), Die "GelbenSeiten" (the Yellow Pages) and "Das Örtliche" (local directory).