DT terminates discussions to purchase remaining 51% of PTC

Deutsche Telekom terminates discussions to purchase the 51 percent of PTC that it does not currently hold

Elektrim and bondholders fail to reach agreement regarding the transaction

Deutsche Telekom announced today that it has terminated discussions regarding the purchase of the 51 percent of Polska Telefonya Cyfrowa (PTC) that it does not currently hold. Deutsche Telekom and Vivendi Universal had reached agreement in principle on 14 September together with Elektrim and the representative of its' bondholders. However, Elektrim and its bondholders were unable to reach a definitive agreement between themselves.

Deutsche Telekom remains committed to PTC on the basis of its current shareholding and will seek to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to continue the successful development of PTC's business.