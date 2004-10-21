Ricke opens innovation forum "T-Gallery" in Bonn

T-Gallery in Bonn shows innovative power of the Deutsche Telekom Group

Deutsche Telekom AG opened the T-Gallery, a new exhibition area, at its Headquarters in Bonn yesterday. "With T-Gallery, we want to make it clear that innovation is the essence of our business activities - more precisely, innovation for our customers, innovation enabling us to tap new markets," said Kai-Uwe Ricke, Chairman of Deutsche Telekom's Board of Management. "This is where the plans and our visions of cutting-edge telecommunications applications literally take shape."

With this exhibition area at its Group Headquarters, Deutsche Telekom is aiming to provide another forum for experiencing Deutsche Telekom's innovative solutions alongside the innovation trade fairs CeBIT and SYSTEMS.

Visitors to the 1,600 m² T-Gallery can view highlights of the latest solutions offered by the three strategic business units Broadband/Fixed Network, Mobile Communications and Business Customers, and the Group's Innovation unit. Visitors will be shown the extensive portfolio and high solution competence of the integrated telecommunications company using equally innovative media.

This includes moving displays, which accompany visitors through the presentation, so-called HoloScreens, communication digits that react when visitors approach, invisible audio systems and visitor IDs that can be located and identified via radio technology (RFID). The technology, which can be programmed individually, lurks subtly in the background, enabling visitors to interact personally with particular exhibits.

The presentation area is divided into four themed areas: connectivity, individuality, mobility and security. Here, visitors to the T-Gallery find out:

· how Deutsche Telekom provides its customers with efficient and innovative top-quality connections via its powerful high-availability networks

· how Deutsche Telekom offers each customer individually tailored solutions based on state-of-the-art technology

· how Deutsche Telekom ensures that in future, their customers maintain a top level of mobility with flexible mobile solutions

· how Deutsche Telekom implements reliable, efficient and practical security solutions to protect their customers' material and immaterial values.

6,400 employees are working on the development of new products and services in the Deutsche Telekom Group according to the 2003 annual report. Some EUR 900 million were invested for research and development in the same period.

Under the Chairman of the Board of Management, Kai-Uwe Ricke, the subject of innovation is to be pushed even further and, along with customer centricity, is planned to serve as a growth driver in order to ensure the company's long-term success. In spring, Deutsche Telekom announced the establishment of an affiliated institute of the University of Applied Science (TU) in Berlin, hoping that this will provide even quicker access to the latest technology and faster transformation of relevant solutions into marketable, innovative communications solutions.

The opening of the T-Gallery is the first of a whole range of events marking Deutsche Telekom's ten-year anniversary on January 01, 2005. The T-Gallery can only be visited upon invitation from the relevant contact persons at Deutsche Telekom.