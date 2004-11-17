Deutsche Telekom sells its remaining shares in the satellite operator SES Global

Deutsche Telekom on Wednesday sold its remaining 7.3 percent interest or 42.9 million shares in the European satellite operator SES Global as part of an institutional placement for approximately EUR 345 million. This will mainly go towards further reducing debt.

Deutsche Telekom has now disposed of its entire stake in SES after having sold 34.7 million shares or 5.9 percent as part of an SES Global placement and listing on the Paris stock exchange in May 2004, which generated around EUR 260 million.