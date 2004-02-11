Deutsche Telekom Foundation established

Inauguration in Berlin - Kai-Uwe Ricke: "Contribution to social progress" - Promote transfer of knowledge between the government, society and industry

Deutsche Telekom AG intends to further strengthen the transfer of knowledge and ideas between the government, society and industry: The company has therefore established the Bonn-based Deutsche Telekom Foundation for this purpose. The non-profit organization has been set up to promote the development of a networked knowledge and information society at both national and international level with numerous projects in the fields of education, research and innovative technology. Deutsche Telekom AG provides the Foundation with capital amounting to EUR 50 million with the intention of making additional funds available.

"As one of the largest companies in Germany, Deutsche Telekom has always assumed and acted on its responsibility to society. Because we feel that especially now, in these difficult times, the business community must not just sit in the stands with the spectators. On the contrary, it should become actively involved and make a contribution to social progress that goes beyond mere business activities," said Kai-Uwe Ricke, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG at the inauguration of the Foundation at the company's Berlin Representative Office.

Dr. Klaus Klinkel, a former German minister, is the chairman of the Deutsche Telekom Foundation's Board of Directors. In addition, Kai-Uwe Ricke and Prof. Sigmar Wittig, Chairman of the Board of the German Aerospace Center DLR, are members of the Foundation's Board of Directors. Hans-Willi Hefekäuser is the Managing Director. At the same time, a Board of Trustees from politics, science and industry has been formed to advise the Foundation in its work.

The operational work of the Foundation currently focuses on various projects at schools, universities and in science. The main emphasis here is on natural sciences and technology. This includes contributions to further training and education for teachers. One goal of the Deutsche Telekom Foundation is to promote greater interest in and more enthusiasm for sciences in schools. In collaboration with the Max Planck Institute for Human Development, the Foundation is developing concepts and activities to this end. The promotion of top performers at the university level, with the active support of Deutsche Telekom's endowed chairs, is on the agenda of the Foundation. A pilot program has already been launched to promote highly talented young scientists in telecommunications-related fields. One highlight of the Foundation's new program is to provide support for the 2004 meeting of Noble Prize winners in Lindau.

The Foundation chairman, Mr. Kinkel, stressed the European aspect at the inaugural event. The Foundation is supporting the multinational Comenius project and cooperating with European schools in Munich, Karlsruhe and Frankfurt am Main. Especially in view of the ten countries that are about to join the European Union, the Foundation also intends to make a contribution to European integration.

As Mr. Kinkel said at the event, "The purpose of the Foundation is to discover talent in schools and universities, to develop excellence, and to cooperate in developing leadership".