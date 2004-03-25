Josef Brauner resigns from Board

Due to his name being inextricably linked to the Toll Collect issue concerning truck tolls on Germany's autobahns, Josef Brauner is resigning as the DT Board of Management member responsible for T-Com as of April 30, 2004.

"Josef Brauner made a decisive contribution to T-Com's development," said Deutsche Telekom CEO Kai-Uwe Ricke. "His great commitment has repositioned Deutsche Telekom's fixed line division."

The Group's Supervisory Board thanked Brauner for his services to T-Com . In view of these and of his comprehensive know-how in Germany and abroad, Deutsche Telekom has asked him to remain available to the Group as a consultant, especially with regard to T-Com's activities outside Germany. Josef Brauner has accepted the offer.

Addressing future responsibilities on the Board, Supervisory Board Chairman Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel and Kai-Uwe Ricke said: "Board Chairman Kai-Uwe Ricke is assuming provisional responsibility for T-Com in Germany, while Deputy Chairman Dr. Karl-Gerhard Eick is provisionally taking over T-Com's business abroad. Konrad F. Reiss is responsible for the Toll Collect project."