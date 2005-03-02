Deutsche Telekom generates net income of EUR 4.6 billion in 2004

FY 2004 millions of € FY 2003 millions of € Change % Q4 2004 millions of € Q4 2003 millions of € Change % Net revenue 57,88 55,838 3.7 14,958 14,55 2.8 - Domestic 35,147 34,691 1.3 9,587 9,002 6.5 - International 22,733 21,147 7.5 5,371 5,548 (3.2) Adjusted results from ordinary businessactivities 3,593 1,122 220.2 711 (60) n.a. Results from ordinary business activities 6,541 1,398 367.9 1,815 (385) n.a. Adjusted net income 2,196 222 889.2 252 (516) n.a. Net income 4,634 1,253 269.8 1,423 (364) n.a. EBITDA excluding special factors 19,364 18,288 5.9 4,732 4,503 5.1 EBITDA 22,315 18,475 20.8 5,839 4,178 39.8 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,307 14,316 13.9 5,499 3,272 68.1 Free cash flow before dividend payments 10,18 8,285 22.9 3,595 892 303.0 Investments in property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets (excluding goodwill) 5,936 6,234 (4.8) 2,125 2,698 (21.2) Net debt at balance sheet date 35,198 46,576 (24.4) Average number of employees 247,559 251,263 (1.5) 245,73 248,993 (1.3)

Deutsche Telekom ended the 2004 financial year with net income of EUR 4.6 billion, thus clearly achieving its goal of continued profitable growth. Net revenue increased by 3.7 percent to EUR 57.9 billion in 2004 compared with EUR 55.8 billion in 2003. Exchange rate effects and first-time consolidations of EUR 0.7 billion and deconsolidations of EUR 0.4 billion had a negative impact on revenue in the year under review. Adjusted for these factors, organic revenue growth amounted to 5.8 percent. Revenue growth in the Group was mainly attributable to mobile communications and broadband business. At EUR 19.4 (previous year 18.3) billion, Deutsche Telekom recorded an increase in EBITDA excluding special factors of 5.9 percent. Organic EBITDA, adjusted for exchange rate fluctuations and changes in the composition of the Group, rose by as much as 7.1 percent to EUR 19.5 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 32.8 percent to 33.5 percent. Operating results in 2003 amounted to EUR 5.4 billion; in 2004, the Group generated EUR 9.9 billion - an increase of roughly 83 percent. In addition to sustained revenue growth and the resulting improvement in adjusted EBITDA, special factors also had a positive impact on operating results. These special factors were mainly attributable to the write-up for U.S. mobile communications licenses and proceeds from disposals. Excluding special factors, operating results improved from EUR 5.2 billion in 2003 to EUR 6.9 billion in 2004. The considerable increase in net income from EUR 1.3 billion to EUR 4.6 billion in 2004 resulted from the positive development of the operating results and the improvement in financial expense. Adjusted net income increased from EUR 0.2 billion to EUR 2.2 billion.

Net debt decreased by EUR 11.4 billion to EUR 35.2 billion in 2004. This was achieved primarily due to free cash flow and the sale of investments, such as the sale of a share in the Russian mobile communications company MTS. In 2004, free cash flow before dividend payments amounted to EUR 10.2 billion compared with EUR 8.3 billion the previous year. The ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDA was 1.8 at December 31, 2004.

As a result of the encouraging performance in the 2004 financial year, the Board of Management plans, subject to final approval by the Supervisory Board, to propose to the shareholders' meeting a dividend of EUR 0.62 per share carrying dividend rights.

In 2005, Deutsche Telekom expects adjusted EBITDA, calculated in accordance with IFRS, to be between EUR 20.7 billion and EUR 21.0 billion. The Group plans to invest between EUR 7.5 billion and EUR 8.0 billion in property, plant and equipment and expects to generate free cash flow in the same amount. Deutsche Telekom expects additional cash outflows as a result of the acquisition of additional mobile communications licenses in the U.S. and the reintegration of T-Online. Deutsche Telekom considers the dividend to be paid for 2004 a guide for future dividend payments. Any decisions regarding future dividend payments will, however, be based on the development of net income.

This notification contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of the Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and therefore too much reliance should not be placed on them. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom's control, including those described in the sections "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" of the Form 20-F submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom's actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to take new information or future events into account. In addition to the figures shown in accordance with German GAAP, Deutsche Telekom also shows so-called pro forma figures, e.g., EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net debt, and free cash flow. These pro forma financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with German GAAP. For a definition of these pro forma figures, please refer to the explanations under "Reconciliation to pro forma figures" on Deutsche Telekom's Investor Relations website at www.deutschetelekom.com.

Further information is available for journalists at the annual press conference of Deutsche Telekom at 9.00 a.m. CET