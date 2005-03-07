Major response to "Bonn Opportunities" competition

Around 40 suggestions received from people of Bonn for clean-up of playgrounds in Bonn - Sponsorship decision to be taken in April

Deutsche Telekom has seen a vigorous response to its "Bonn Opportunities" competition: The Group had received around forty suggestions for the renovation of playgrounds in need of a clean-up by the time the deadline for applications passed last week. Applications came from individuals, families, kindergartens, local associations, and even from working communities set up specially for the purpose. The "Bonn Opportunities" competition is a joint initiative run by Deutsche Telekom together with the Bonn municipal authorities and cooperation partners Carl Knauber Freizeitmärkte and Forster Garten- und Landschaftsbau, and media partner General-Anzeiger.

"Deutsche Telekom takes its responsibility towards the people of Bonn very seriously," said Ulrich Lissek, Senior Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications at Deutsche Telekom. "The "Bonn Opportunities" competition is a project that aims to help people to help themselves. The large response shows us that this is the right path to take. Apart from the number of applications, we are also particularly pleased about the detail and commitment with which the people of Bonn have addressed this issue." Besides the location of the playground, applicants were asked to state why they thought it worthy of sponsorship and, in concrete terms, what should be changed. The respondents took these requests seriously: The Bonn Opportunities campaign office received photos, drawings and even specific construction plans and models.

A jury will decide in April which projects are to be sponsored from the € 100,000 budget provided by Deutsche Telekom. In addition to representatives of Deutsche Telekom and its cooperation partners Knauber and Forster, the jury also includes the Mayoress of Bonn, Bärbel Dieckmann, a representative of the office for children, youth, and family affairs (Amt für Kinder, Jugend und Familie) and this year's media partner, the General-Anzeiger newspaper. The participants will then realize their ideas as "project patrons" with the support of the campaign office. The competition is part of the "Partner.Citizen.Neighbor" ("Partner.Bürger.Nachbar") campaign within which Deutsche Telekom bundles its activities for the city and people of Bonn.