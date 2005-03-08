Supervisory Board approves proposed dividend of EUR 0.62 per share

The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom today approved the financial statements for the 2004 financial year as well as the proposal by the Board of Management to pay a dividend of EUR 0.62 per share. The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG will thus propose to the shareholders' meeting on April 26, 2005 in Hanover a dividend of EUR 0.62 per share carrying dividend rights.

Deutsche Telekom closed the 2004 financial year with a net income of EUR 4.6 billion. On the basis of the current level of capital stock carrying dividend rights, this corresponds to a total dividend payment of EUR 2.6 billion.