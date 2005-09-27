Deutsche Telekom and City of Bonn open redeveloped Am Hofgarten playground

"Bonner Chancen" competition: representatives of the City of Bonn and Deutsche Telekom open redeveloped Am Hofgarten playground. Together with the mayor of Bonn, Bärbel Dieckmann, Deutsche Telekom today handed over the Stockenstrasse/Am Hofgarten playground to the children of Bonn. The playground was redeveloped over the past weeks as part of the "Bonner Chancen" (opportunities for Bonn) competition initiated by Deutsche Telekom. As a competition sponsor, the telecommunications company provided around EUR 10,000 for the purchase of a modern, new climbing frame.

Deutsche Telekom and the City of Bonn are using the competition to campaign for better playgrounds and leisure grounds. In total, approximately 50 private individuals and working groups were involved and submitted their project ideas. From the proposals, a jury selected 7 projects that are now being implemented with the help of sponsors, such as Deutsche Telekom.

"Bonner Chancen" demonstrates Deutsche Telekom's commitment to the city of Bonn. "With this competition, we want to make a contribution to improving the range of leisure activities for children in Bonn and ensuring that children in Bonn grow up carefree," said Ulrich Lissek, Head of Corporate Communications at Deutsche Telekom. "'Bonner Chancen' stands out because the competition gives the citizens of Bonn major impetus to help themselves. And as today's event shows the initiative has already proved successful."

"I would like to say thank you on behalf of the children of Bonn," said mayor, Bärbel Dieckmann at the opening ceremony. The new playground and "Bonner Chancen" in general are a sign of how successful the City and a large company, such as Deutsche Telekom, can be when they join forces to help the children of Bonn. "I look forward to seeing how much fun boys and girls will have on the new apparatus," said the mayor. There are 34,883 children under the age of 12 in Bonn, and with 3,157 new babies born in 2004, the city exceeds the average birth rate by 322. "Bonn is staying young," underlined Ms. Dieckmann.

The Am Hofgarten playground is the third project to be realized within the framework of "Bonner Chancen"; four additional playground projects will follow by the start of November. Around EUR 500,000 is available to the city council this year to maintain and look after all 330 public playgrounds in Bonn. Approximately EUR 120,000 of this amount will be used to replace neglected playground apparatus. With these funds as well as some donations, damaged equipment in more than 25 playgrounds has already been replaced this year. Furthermore, an additional EUR 50,000 saved from construction measures are being used.