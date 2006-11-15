Deutsche Telekom’s Head of Communications will take on new responsibilities

Ulrich Lissek (48), Head of Group Corporate Communications of Deutsche Telekom, will take on new responsibilities within the company. His successor with immediate effect is Philipp Schindera (37), head of Corporate Communications at T-Mobile International.

Lissek was responsible for internal and external communications since mid-2002 and reported directly to the CEO. The communications strategy headed by Lissek included among others the debt reduction of Deutsche Telekom, the re-positioning of the Group, the internationalization particularly in the USA and Eastern Europe, as well as the merger of T-Online with Deutsche Telekom.

Lissek was also responsible for crisis communications, for example with the introduction of the truck toll system in Germany, and he also built up Issues Management within the company. As the Head of Group Corporate Communications he was also responsible for the complete legal brand rights of the Group, which includes the worldwide protection of all the Telekom brands including the T-brand. Further responsibilities included corporate sponsoring and communications controlling.

Lissek, who is married and has three children, headed the press department of Deutsche Telekom until the end of July 2002. He joined the communications department of the company in 1993 from the German national daily newspaper "Die Welt," and soon took on a variety of leadership positions.

Philipp Schindera joined the Deutsche Telekom Group in 1996 and two years later became the head of external communications of T-Mobile Germany. In 2001 he was appointed as head of the entire Corporate Communications at T-Mobile International. The former radio journalist is married with one son.