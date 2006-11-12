Kai-Uwe Ricke resigns from his function as Deutsche Telekom CEO

Kai-Uwe Ricke resigned from his function as Deutsche Telekom CEO in the interests of the company and in agreement with the Supervisory Board with effect November 13, 2006.

The Supervisory Board will discuss and may resolve on Ricke's succession as CEO in a meeting tomorrow.

The chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom, Dr. Klaus Zumwinkel, thanked Kai-Uwe Ricke for his dedicated work, particularly the consolidation of the company as well as the continued internationalization.

Kai-Uwe Ricke took over as Deutsche Telekom's CEO on November 15, 2002. During his term there was not only the clear reduction of debt, but also for example the internationalization both in Eastern Europe and the USA, the T-Online merger as well as the development of the German broadband market.