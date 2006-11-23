Wolfgang Kopf new Head of the Government Relations and Regulatory Strategy central unit

Dr. Peter Heinacher takes over new central unit at Deutsche Telekom

Dr. Peter Heinacher, to date Head of the central unit Government Relations and Regulatory Strategy at Deutsche Telekom, is to become head of a new central unit in the Group, responsible for the socio-political positioning of the Deutsche Telekom Group. In this new position, he will report directly to the new Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, René Obermann. Wolfgang Kopf, previously Head of Public & Regulatory Affairs at T-Mobile International, will succeed him as Head of Government Relations and Regulatory Strategy.

Mr. Heinacher was Head of Government Relations and Regulatory Strategy since July 1, 2003. His period in office included such important changes to the law as the amendment to the Telecommunications Act (TKG 2004), the current TKG Amendment Act, the current review of the European regulatory framework, the revision of the law relating to the civil servant health insurance fund, and pension law. In addition, a Group-wide telecommunications regulatory strategy was developed under Mr. Heinacher. He was also responsible for the political side of major Deutsche Telekom projects, such as the truck toll collection system and the implementation of the benefits system for the long-term unemployed. He played a decisive role in all significant regulatory decisions and broadened the foundations of Deutsche Telekom Group's lobbying activities in Brussels and Berlin. Before joining Deutsche Telekom, Mr. Heinacher worked for the Handelsblatt business newspaper for 16 years as editor and head of department. Mr. Heinacher is married and has one son.