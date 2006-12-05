Walter Raizner leaves Deutsche Telekom AG Board of Management

Walter Raizner, member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom responsible for Broadband/ Fixed Network, today asked the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom to relieve him of his duties. Klaus Zumwinkel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom, praised Mr. Raizner’s work: “Walter Raizner initiated crucial developments in the Broadband/ Fixed Network business area with his commitment and competence, and laid important foundations for the realignment of the fixed network area in a difficult market environment. The company thanks him for that. In addition to launching product innovations such as VDSL and T-Home, he also initiated the organizational realignment of the Broadband/Fixed Network business area.”

Mr. Raizner has been responsible for the Broadband/Fixed Network board department on the Deutsche Telekom Group Board of Management since November 1, 2004. He was also Chairman of the T-Com Board of Management at the same time.

As a graduate in economics and business information management, he joined IBM Deutschland in 1984.

After holding various managerial positions at IBM in subsequent years, Mr. Raizner went on to assume responsibility for IBM's worldwide storage business as General Manager at the Storage Systems Group. He was also a member of the Worldwide Management Committee. In January 2003, he was appointed CEO of IBM Deutschland GmbH and IBM Central Holding GmbH.